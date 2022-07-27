Sinoveda Is a Health-Science Brand Committed to Synergy and Consistency

The Company's Proprietary R&D Efforts Aim to Create Herbal Medicines That Are Potent and Predictable

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinoveda is a Canadian health-science brand committed to Western precision with roots that go directly back to Eastern medicine. This unique combination has allowed the company to blaze the trail as a provider of evidence-based natural medicines that are both synergistic and consistent.

"Sinoveda is filling the quality gap of Eastern medicine with Western precision," explains company co-founder Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman, "We are going about the business of drug discovery by decoding nature itself." Nuzhat adds that Sinoveda's process of creating evidence-backed, precise, natural health solutions is made possible thanks to the company's innovative Pharmaceutical Platform Technology — PPT® for short — which Nuzhat explains "enables us to isolate, quantify and standardize the bioactives in botanicals."

Two of the primary goals of the PPT® process are to tap into synergy and consistency. "Every time you'll have the same thing," says Nuzhat, "Because we go through all of the rigorous tests. We create the formulas. Every time, each herb in the products will have the same amount of the ingredients that we label."

PPT® makes this remarkable consistency possible through the intensive study of various botanicals. The process utilizes in vitro testing as well as in-silico testing — which focuses on computer modeling that incorporates Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). The objective throughout this R&D work is to look at the database of a plant's basic elements to find the important bioactive ingredients. Sinoveda's team then fractionates the information and uses additional pharmacokinetics (what the body is doing to the drug) and pharmacodynamics (what the drug does to the body) studies to narrow the data down even further.

This leads to a specific combination or recipe, as Nuzhat calls it, of three or four bioactive ingredients that are responsible for the medicinal effect of a plant. Nuzhat emphasizes that the result is never a single compound. It's a handful of elements that work in concert together and enhance one another. In comparison, synthetic medicine tends to isolate single chemical compounds. For Sinoveda, the combination of the right bioactive ingredients is what creates an extra-potent burst of medicinal power.

A good example comes in the form of the company's PPT® technology validated formula for pain relief topical cream Proflexa® . After a 60-patient survey, it was revealed that more than 90% of the subjects thought Proflexa does what it claims. The pain relief cream taps into the power of seven different traditional Chinese medicines. These work together to, among other things, effectively reduce pain, inflammation, and swelling.

The brand's soon-to-be-released patented and clinically tested Effecti-Cal® also uses this synergistic approach. The calcium supplement is formulated with highly soluble and absorbable form of salts and also includes vitamin D to help with absorption. In addition, magnesium and zinc are present to aid in maintaining a positive balance of calcium in the body. The most unique property of Effecti-Cal ® is that it is gentle on the GI tract and does not cause constipation gas and bloating like most products.

Sinoveda represents an important intersection between the worlds of Western and Eastern medicine. It brings precision and natural healing together in a form that consumers can count on to be consistent and effective with each and every supplement they consume.

About Sinoveda:

The name "Sinoveda" is derived from Chinese and Bangladeshi, the two cultures of the company's founders, renowned pharmaceutical scientists, doctors, and spouses Dr. Yun K. Tam and Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman. Sinoveda was founded in 2006 and is based in Edmonton, Alberta. The health-science company utilizes its founders' 50-plus years of combined experience in drug development to focus on R&D and further pharmaceutical progress, primarily through its proprietary vanguard PPT® (Pharmaceutical Platform Technology). Learn more at sinoveda.com .

KENDAL SCOTT

Marketing & Administrative Assistant

O• (780) 466-0086 | C• (780) 394-3538

[email protected]

SOURCE Sinoveda