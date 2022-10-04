Sinoveda is Standardizing Pain Relief

The Health-Science Brand's Innovative Proflexa Cream Creates Consistent, Natural Pain Relief

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pain is a normal part of life. The ability to feel pain and know when something hurts is an important factor that keeps humanity safe. But there are times when pain itself becomes the antagonist to an individual's health. 50 million Americans suffer from chronic pain on a regular basis. From back aches to knee pain, sore hips to throbbing feet, there are many different ways that pain can consistently cause trouble.

Exacerbating the issue is the fact that the solutions to these problems are hardly as consistent as the pain that they're trying to address. This inconsistency in pain relief treatment is what inspired the founders of the health-science brand Sinoveda to create their innovative product Proflexa.

"People suffer from all sorts of acute or chronic pain on a daily basis," says Sinoveda co-founder Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman, "If the severity of the pain is high enough, doctors will prescribe prescription pain meds. These are powerful solutions, and long-term use (which is necessary when treating a chronic health issue) can have serious side effects."

Dr. Nuzhat goes on to explain that the obvious alternative to stronger prescription pain medications is the host of natural pain remedies available. But even then, there's cause for concern, "Many natural solutions contain well-known ingredients, such as menthol or salicylates, that provide some temporary pain relief. But throughout our research, we could hardly find a standardized natural pain relief product. Nothing was manufactured consistently, which means it couldn't predictably take care of the many symptoms that are associated with pain — things like inflammation, swelling, or stagnation of microcirculation."

In response, the Sinoveda team utilized the company's patented PPT® technology to analyze and bring together seven different traditional Chinese medicines in the form of its topical pain relief cream Proflexa . "The goal was to discover how natural substances work together to provide a pain relief solution," says Dr. Nuzhat, "When things work in nature, they work in unison. They work as a group." In the same way, Proflexa utilizes clove, camphor, Dang Gui, Chuan Xiong, Hong Hua, and even frankincense and myrrh to synergistically reduce pain, inflammation, and swelling while increasing blood flow.

Critically, this combination of ingredients was also standardized for consistent efficacy. A 60-patient survey revealed that more than 90% of the subjects thought Proflexa does what it claims, proving the power that comes when the precision of Western medicine is used in concert with the holistic and venerable wisdom of Eastern medicine. It's a powerful testimony to Sinoveda's work in the health and wellness industry, a work that promises to produce many more potent, holistic, science-backed solutions in the future, as well.

About Sinoveda:

The name "Sinoveda" is derived from Chinese and Bangladeshi, the two cultures of the company's founders, renowned pharmaceutical scientists, doctors, and spouses Dr. Yun K. Tam and Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman. Sinoveda was founded in 2006 and is based in Edmonton, Alberta. The health-science company utilizes its founders' 50-plus years of combined experience in drug development to focus on R&D and further pharmaceutical progress, primarily through its proprietary vanguard PPT® (Pharmaceutical Platform Technology). Learn more at sinoveda.com .

Media Contact

KENDAL SCOTT

Marketing & Administrative Assistant

O• (780) 466-0086 | C• (780) 394-3538

[email protected]

SOURCE Sinoveda