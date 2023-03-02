Sinoveda Will Be Participating in Hollywood's Biggest Night Via the "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bag

The Health Brand's Innovative Botanical Health Solutions Will Be Presented to the Top Nominees This Award Season

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinoveda has built its reputation on helping individuals deal with everyday aches and pains. Now, the innovative health brand will be taking its efficacy-focused, botanically-based health solutions to the stars via the "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bag.

"We're thrilled to be participating in this year's event," says Sinoveda co-founder Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman, "We take pride in creating ground-breaking health solutions that are affordable and effective, whether you use them at home, at work, or on the red carpet."

The Canadian brand will be including two of its most dynamic products in this year's swag bags. The first is its Proflexa pain relief topical , which scientifically harnesses the pain-relief properties of seven ancient Chinese herbs. Second is the brand's patented and clinically tested EffectiCal Calcium supplement , which delivers efficacious bone support without upsetting the stomach or causing constipation. With this pair of powerful health support products in each bag, the Hollywood elite will be able to tap into the same pain relief and bone support that Sinoveda's other customers experience each and every day.

The "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags are presented to Oscar® nominees, including Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Director. They are also given to the host of the show. This year's highly anticipated swag bags (which are valued in the six figures) will be distributed to a prestigious list of nominees, including Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh, Judd Hirsch, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Todd Field. and Steven Spielberg.

Everyone may not walk away with an Oscar® on Hollywood's Biggest Night. But with Sinoveda's products in their pockets, this year's nominees will each be winners in their own right. They'll be able to address their aches and support their bodies with the safest, most effective nutraceutical solutions on the market.

About Sinoveda

The name "Sinoveda" is derived from Chinese and Bangladeshi, the two cultures of the company's founders, renowned pharmaceutical scientists and spouses Dr. Yun K. Tam and Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman. Sinoveda was founded in 2006 and is based in Edmonton, Alberta. The health-science company utilizes its founders' 50-plus years of combined experience in drug development to focus on R&D and further pharmaceutical progress, primarily through its proprietary vanguard PPT® (Pharmaceutical Platform Technology). Learn more at sinoveda.com .

About Distinctive Assets:

Distinctive Assets is a niche marketing company offering celebrity placement, product introduction, and branding opportunities within the entertainment industry and beyond. Distinctive Assets spearheaded the proliferation of award show swag and boasts an impressive résumé of prestigious events that includes the GRAMMYs®, Latin GRAMMYs®, Tonys, American Music Awards, Kids' Choice Awards, BET Awards, CMA Awards, and Academy of Country Music Awards. From Fortune 100 companies to start-ups, clients benefit from customized marketing solutions that leverage unparalleled experiences as well as access to top celebrities, premier events, influential media, and strategic partners.

The "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags are NOT affiliated in any way with the OSCARS® or the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. A.M.P.A.S. does not award, sponsor, endorse or provide these Gift Bags. Neither the Academy nor Distinctive Assets wants there to be any association in the media between the "Everyone Wins" Gift Bags and the OSCARS® or the Academy.

