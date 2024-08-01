Sins of a Solar Empire II Releases on Steam on August 15

Sequel to beloved strategy title features new asymmetric playstyles, dynamically changing maps, deeper tactical combat, expanded strategic depth, and more.

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new chapter in the never-ending war for the galaxy will be written as Stardock and Ironclad Games announce that Sins of a Solar Empire II is set to release on Steam on Thursday, Aug. 15. The sequel to one of the most beloved strategy titles of all time, Sins of a Solar Empire II will once again feature a seamless combination of real-time strategy and 4X gameplay, delivering sprawling empires, huge tactical fleet battles, and unforgettable gameplay moments that can only be found in Sins II. Players who wishlist now will receive a reminder when the game releases in just under two weeks, and Epic Games Store owners of Sins of a Solar Empire II will receive the full update coming to the Steam launch version of the game.

Check out the Sins of a Solar Empire II Steam date announcement trailer:

https://youtu.be/4sbOAP-wKfk

"It's been amazing to see how hyped fans are for the release of Sins of a Solar Empire II on Steam," said Brian Clair, Director of Publishing at Stardock Entertainment. "We have seen so many people who were fans of the original Sins, and Sins: Rebellion, sharing their excitement for this long-awaited sequel. Sins of a Solar Empire II will deliver epic galactic warfare and strategy to new players on Steam, and our existing players on Epic Games Store, as they will be continually supported with new content and updates. We can't wait to share more with you and celebrate the launch of Sins of a Solar Empire II on August 15!"

Sins II will give players more tools than ever to form their own play styles as they battle, scheme, monopolize, and manipulate their way to victory. The sequel also introduces new emergent tactics and strategies that reward creative thinking. Players can protect vulnerable units by body-blocking missiles with their Titan, launch a surprise attack from a rogue asteroid when its orbit reaches the enemy's back line, or guard themselves against a backstab with a time-locked alliance.

Sins of a Solar Empire II Key Features:

Three unique playable races including the Advent, Vasari, and TEC return with two sub-factions that utilize unique items, mechanics, and Empire Systems to achieve total victory

Orbiting planets that dynamically alter the map during play, requiring players to gradually shift their strategies as new challenges and opportunities present themselves

Enhanced tactical battles and deeper combat simulation featuring tracking turrets and missiles that can be blocked by ships or shot down

Minor factions that provide unique capabilities to players that befriend them through a new influence system

New economy model that allows players to truly customize their worlds to fit production needs

10-player multiplayer matches that allow players to seamlessly join or resume games

Build and command thousands of high fidelity ships that are effortlessly powered by a new 64-bit multicore engine

Capital ships that can be equipped with special augmentations to be more effective in battle

New in-game mod browser allows for easy installation for mods and maps

Sins of a Solar Empire II is available to wishlist on Steam. At launch, the base game edition will be offered at a special discount price of $39.99 on both Steam and the Epic Games Store for a limited time. Additionally, the Sins of a Solar Empire II - Premium Edition will be available for a limited-time price of $79.99 and will include the base game, first Content Pass and the Sins of a Solar Empire II soundtrack. Follow Sins II and learn more at www.sinsofasolarempire2.com.



About Stardock

Stardock is a pioneer in the strategy gaming genre headquartered in Plymouth, MI that has been in operation since 1991. Starting with Galactic Civilizations on Microsoft OS/2, Stardock's influence on strategy game design is found in every new release in the genre. The company has created multiple iterations of the beloved Galactic Civilizations series and established Sins of a Solar Empire, The Political Machine, and Elemental as tentpole strategy franchises that have garnered critical and commercial success. Learn more at www.stardock.com .

About Ironclad Games

Ironclad Games is the creator and developer behind the top-selling and critically acclaimed Sins of a Solar Empire series. Learn more by visiting www.ironcladgames.com and www.sinsofasolarempire2.com .

