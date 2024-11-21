Sins of a Solar Empire II Ruins of War Update Releases Free for All Players

New content update features wreckage for destroyed superstructures and ships as well as new tutorials, bug fixes, and other optimizations

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To the victor, go the spoils. The battle for galactic supremacy will leave its mark as Stardock releases Sins of a Solar Empire II: Ruins of War. This free content update features new debris effects in the aftermath of major battles during gameplay. Large structures and ships like Titans, Capital Ships, and Starbases leave appropriately massive wreckage in their wake, serving as a reminder of the epic battles won and lost during your game.

That's not all, however. This new update will also feature new star types and gravity wells, two new tutorials, new faction icons, updated early-game pacing, and much more, as detailed below. Many of these new improvements, such as the enhanced save game management features, come as a direct result of feedback from Sins II players. Fans can anticipate this and more free content updates through the rest of 2024, with a new paid expansion coming Q1 2025!

Sins of a Solar Empire II: Ruins of War Update Features:

New custom debris for Capital Ships, Titans, and Starbases

New non-colonizable gravity wells

New tutorials

First hour game pacing improvements

Updated textures for ships and gas giant planets

Balance changes, bug fixes, AI adjustments, other quality-of-life improvements

Sins of a Solar Empire II is available for purchase on Steam, Epic Games Store or Stardock. Follow Sins II and stay in touch with news and information at www.sinsofasolarempire2.com.

About Stardock

Stardock is a pioneer in the strategy gaming genre headquartered in Plymouth, MI that has been in operation since 1991. Starting with Galactic Civilizations on Microsoft OS/2, Stardock's influence on strategy game design is found in every new release in the genre. The company has created multiple iterations of the beloved Galactic Civilizations series and established Sins of a Solar Empire, The Political Machine, and Elemental as tentpole strategy franchises that have garnered critical and commercial success. Learn more at www.stardock.com .

About Ironclad Games

Ironclad Games is the creator and developer behind the top-selling and critically acclaimed Sins of a Solar Empire series. Learn more by visiting www.ironcladgames.com and www.sinsofasolarempire2.com .

Media Contact :

[email protected]

Zebra Partners

SOURCE Stardock Entertainment