Stardock Announces Expansion Pass 2 for Galactic Civilizations IV, Starting with "Tales of the Terran Alliance" DLC in December

New Expansion Pass set to include 5 new packs for 4X space grand strategy game, including new Campaigns, Civilizations, and Gameplay Features

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock Entertainment announced today Expansion Pass 2 for the acclaimed space 4X strategy game Galactic Civilizations IV. The first content drop, "Tales of the Terran Alliance," will launch December 4, 2025. This new expansion focuses on humanity's tumultuous 23rd century and the formative conflicts that shaped the Terran Alliance into a galactic power.

Humanity's Defining Moment

"Tales of the Terran Alliance" takes players deep into Earth's pivotal era of interstellar expansion, exploring the political intrigue, technological breakthroughs, and military conflicts that forged humanity's place among the stars. Players will experience firsthand the events that transformed Earth from a single-world civilization into a formidable galactic presence, starting with the infamous Xendar War, which is included in the DLC as a fully playable civilization.

"This expansion is a love letter to Galactic Civilizations fans who have been asking for deeper human lore," said Brad Wardell, CEO of Stardock Entertainment. "Tales of the Terran Alliance delivers not just new gameplay mechanics, but a rich narrative experience that explores what it means to be human in a galaxy full of ancient, powerful civilizations."

Tales of the Terran Alliance Key Features:

Play as the Xendar: Experience the civilization that shaped humanity's first interstellar war.

Experience the civilization that shaped humanity's first interstellar war. New Human Technology Tree: A unique tech progression designed specifically for the Terran Alliance.

A unique tech progression designed specifically for the Terran Alliance. Expanded Human Story Events: Encounter new narrative events that explore the origins, politics, and ambitions of humanity's interstellar expansion.

Encounter new narrative events that explore the origins, politics, and ambitions of humanity's interstellar expansion. New Planetary Improvements, Weapons, and Defenses: Build and equip your worlds and fleets with Human-focused advancements.

Build and equip your worlds and fleets with Human-focused advancements. Additional Ship Components: Enhance your ships with new modules tailored to Human strategies.

Expansion Pass 2: Years of Galactic Adventure

"Tales of the Terran Alliance" is just the beginning. Expansion Pass 2 will deliver five substantial content drops from late 2025 to 2027, each expanding the rich universe of Galactic Civilizations IV:

Tales of the Terran Alliance (December 2025) – Explore humanity's defining era and the rise of the Terran Alliance.

– Explore humanity's defining era and the rise of the Terran Alliance. Federations & Empires (2026) – Formation of governments, elections, agents, and more.

– Formation of governments, elections, agents, and more. Ascension (2026) – Uplift minor civilizations, genetically modify your own species, build breeding programs.

– Uplift minor civilizations, genetically modify your own species, build breeding programs. Hegemon (2027) – Client states, United Planets, several new major civilizations uplifted from minor status.

– Client states, United Planets, several new major civilizations uplifted from minor status. Underworld (2027) – Navigate the shadowy realm of criminal syndicates and black markets.

Each pack will continue to develop Galactic Civilizations IV's deep strategic gameplay while adding new lore, civilizations, mechanics, and content for both veteran players and newcomers alike.

"Tales of the Terran Alliance" will be available in December 2025 for $14.99 USD on Steam , Epic Games Store, and Stardock directly . The DLC will also be included as part of Expansion Pass 2, which will offer access to all five packs at a discounted price; this pass will be available starting December 4 alongside the release of Tales of the Terran Alliance. Galactic Civilizations IV is available for purchase at Steam, Epic Games Store , or directly at galciv4.com .

About Galactic Civilizations IV

Galactic Civilizations IV is the latest entry in the award-winning space strategy franchise that has been in active development since 1993. Players guide their civilization from a single world to galactic dominance through exploration, expansion, exploitation, and extermination. With deep strategic gameplay, extensive customization options, and a rich 30-year lore, Galactic Civilizations IV continues to define the 4X strategy genre. For more information on Galactic Civilizations IV, check out www.galciv4.com .

About Stardock Entertainment

Stardock is a pioneer in the strategy gaming genre headquartered in Plymouth, Mich. that has been developing and publishing strategy and simulation games since 1993 with the original release of Galactic Civilizations. More recent games have included Sins of a Solar Empire, Ashes of the Singularity, Elemental: Fallen Enchantress and Offworld Trading Company. Learn more at www.stardock.com .

