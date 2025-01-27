Siobhan O'Brien Joins MSIG USA to Lead Cyber Insurance Strategy in a Digital-First Era

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSIG USA has appointed Siobhan O'Brien as head of cyber insurance. With more than 20 years of experience in cyber insurance and professional liability across global markets, O'Brien will lead the growth and strategy of MSIG USA's cyber insurance portfolio, reflecting the company's commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet the growing complexities of cyber threats in a globalized economy.

O'Brien's expertise and global perspective are invaluable as we develop our cyber capabilities," said Peter McKenna, CEO of MSIG USA. "The digital landscape is rapidly evolving, and businesses face new challenges that require adaptive and effective solutions. With O'Brien's leadership, MSIG USA is uniquely positioned to provide comprehensive strategies that protect clients and help them achieve their goals in today's technology-driven world."

O'Brien brings a wealth of international expertise to MSIG USA, having led cyber strategy and development for major organizations. Most recently, she served as managing director and Cyber Center of Excellence leader at Guy Carpenter, where she spearheaded cyber initiatives across international and specialty markets. Earlier in her career, O'Brien held leadership roles at Marsh UK Limited, including UK cyber placement leader, where she developed customized cyber insurance programs for clients facing diverse global risks.

Hiro Morimoto, Senior Executive Officer, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd, Chairman and CEO, MSIG Holdings (U.S.A.) Inc. added, "Cyber risk is a dynamic and increasingly significant challenge for businesses around the world. O'Brien's deep expertise in managing complex, global risks will be a critical asset as we continue to enhance our offerings. At MSIG USA, we are committed to providing tailored solutions that address the ever-changing needs of our clients, and O'Brien's leadership will be instrumental in fulfilling that mission."

In her new role, O'Brien will lead MSIG USA's efforts to offer cyber insurance coverage, providing comprehensive protection for clients navigating today's digital risks. This appointment aligns with MSIG USA's commitment to offering tailored specialty insurance solutions and meeting the unique needs of global businesses in a dynamic environment.

