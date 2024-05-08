SIOR ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2023 TRANSACTION AWARDS

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors® (SIOR), the world's premier commercial real estate organization for industrial and office brokers, is pleased to announce its Top Transactions Award winners of 2023. Each year, the Top Transaction Awards are presented to SIOR members from around the world who have completed the largest sales and lease transactions, ranked by dollar volume, with one or more other SIOR members.

"The exceptional achievements of SIOR Members in 2023 reflect their unwavering dedication and commitment to their clients and the industry," affirms SIOR CEO Robert Thornburgh, SIOR. "Their relentless pursuit of excellence distinguishes them as leaders in the industry and represents their outstanding experience and service in the marketplace."

The largest overall transaction of 2023 was on the industrial side and completed by Jeff Abraham, SIOR; John DeGrinis, SIOR; and Patrick DuRoss, SIOR, all of Newmark, who arranged the $127,732,956 lease of a 1,403,152 square feet industrial space in Fort Worth, Texas.

In the office sector, Dan Adamski, SIOR, of JLL, Ryan Bertin, SIOR, and Curt Stanton, SIOR, both of Cresa, Amy Broadhurst, SIOR, of Lee & Associates, and Patrick Sentner, SIOR, of Colliers | Pittsburgh, arranged the $57,277,581 lease of a 142,043 square-feet office space in Cranberry Township, Pa.

Additional awards include:

Largest Land deal : Chris Fairchild , SIOR, and Melissa Molyneaux , SIOR, both of Colliers, arranged the $96,048,167 sale of 98 acres of land in Reno, Nev.

: , SIOR, and , SIOR, both of Colliers, arranged the sale of 98 acres of land in Largest Alternative Space : Thomas de Jong , SIOR, and David Williams , SIOR, both of Colliers, arranged the $9.1 million sale of a 97,600 square-feet alternative space in Bakersfield, Calif.

: , SIOR, and , SIOR, both of Colliers, arranged the sale of a 97,600 square-feet alternative space in Largest Member Associate transaction: Melissa Alexander , SIOR, and Casey Flannery , Member Associate with SIOR, both of Foundry Commercial, arranged the $27,690,000 sale of a 156,000 square feet industrial space in Nashville, Tenn.

SIOR also announced the overall Top 50 Deals for office and industrial transactions among members worldwide in 2023.

For a complete list of the 2023 SIOR Top Transaction lists and awards, click here.

