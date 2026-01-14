Siouxland Community Health Center Featured on "All Access with Andy Garcia" in New Segment on Community-Driven Healthcare Solutions

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new segment of "All Access with Andy Garcia" is set to provide Public Television audiences with an educational look into the innovative model of Community Health Centers. The program has partnered with Siouxland Community Health Center (SCHC) for a segment focusing on Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and their unique structure designed to offer affordable, high-quality primary care to every individual who walks through their doors. The program, which filmed at the Sioux City, Iowa location on December 4, 2025, will explain the foundational principles of FQHCs and the diverse population they serve, including those who are commercially insured or on Medicare who may be looking for a new medical home. This production offers valuable information by illustrating how FQHCs operate as an essential piece of the national healthcare infrastructure.

Siouxland Community Health Center

"We're honored to share the story of Siouxland Community Health Center on All Access with Andy Garcia," said Mark Donaldson, Chief Executive Officer of Siouxland Community Health Center. "Our mission has always been simple—remove barriers, meet people where they are, and deliver exceptional care to every patient who walks through our doors. This opportunity allows us to highlight how community-driven healthcare can improve lives and strengthen the wellbeing of the entire Siouxland region."

This segment will inform a broad audience about how FQHCs prioritize integrated, patient-centered care with a strong emphasis on prevention, often leading to better long-term health outcomes. Viewers will learn about the compelling story of SCHC, which was established through the collaboration of two local hospitals to address a crucial community need for accessible healthcare. This origin story speaks directly to their enduring mission of providing a necessary safety net. The segment will showcase the comprehensive nature of care available at SCHC, detailing how they offer services far beyond standard primary medical treatment. Specific attention will be given to the critical access they provide to dental and prenatal care, two essential services that can often be difficult for individuals to secure affordably.

Furthermore, the segment will highlight the convenience of an on-site pharmacy, complete with prescription delivery and drive-thru services, simplifying the process for patients. A deep dive will be taken into the essential role of the expanded care team. This collaborative model involves a diverse group of professionals—Community Health Workers, interpreters, and financial counselors—who work to systematically eliminate common patient obstacles like the need for health education, cultural differences, and securing necessary insurance coverage or financial assistance via a sliding fee scale. By examining the FQHC model, the segment will demonstrate how this community-driven approach, which is guided by a patient-majority board of directors, contributes to managing the rising costs associated with healthcare.

The production will address how the profits generated are reinvested into patient services and the community, rather than external stakeholders. The commitment of Siouxland Community Health Center to its employees will also be noted, recognizing their dedication as the backbone of the organization's success and its ability to deliver award-winning care in a modern facility. Finally, the segment will briefly explore how SCHC is improving chronic illness management by leveraging cutting-edge technologies and modern practices.

About "All Access with Andy Garcia": "All Access with Andy Garcia" is a Public Television program dedicated to showcasing the stories behind innovative companies and their contributions to various sectors. Hosted by the acclaimed actor Andy Garcia, the program provides insightful and engaging content designed to inform and inspire a wide audience. Learn more at: www.allaccessptv.com

About Siouxland Community Health Center: Siouxland Community Health Center (SCHC) is a Federally Qualified Health Center committed to providing high-quality, comprehensive, and compassionate primary health care to all, regardless of the patient's ability to pay. Born from a partnership between local hospitals to serve the area's underserved population, SCHC focuses on integrated, patient-centered care, offering a wide range of services including medical, dental, behavioral health, and pharmacy, all supported by a multidisciplinary team. Learn more at: slandchc.com

