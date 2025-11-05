Sip, Set, Celebrate: The Cocktail Collection Toasts the Season With the New Ketel One Lemon Drop Martini and Whimsical Tablescape Kits

United by a shared passion for elevating the at-home entertaining experience with ease, the two brands are debuting four exclusive holiday tablescape kits each inspired by The Cocktail Collection's signature serves, available to rent for festive celebrations all season long. From the color palette to the glassware, every detail reflects the artistry behind each cocktail. The four kits available on HestiaHarlow.com include:

Ketel One Lemon Drop Martini: the color of the moment shines with gold cutlery, accents and chargers paired with an elaborate lemon centerpiece and crisp white candles for a winter citrus-forward fête

The partnership brings to life The Cocktail Collection's mission to simplify sophistication - offering hosts everything they need to serve style and spirit in one cohesive experience. "This holiday season, we know hosts are looking for ways to make entertaining feel special without adding stress," said Nikhil Shah, Brand Director at Diageo. "By pairing the new Lemon Drop Martini, Espresso Martini, Whisky Sour and Old Fashioned with Hestia Harlow's beautifully curated tablescape kits, we're giving hosts a seamless way to create memorable gatherings. It's about giving back time while ensuring every detail, from the drink to the décor, is flawlessly executed for the holidays."

Adding another layer of inspiration, The Cocktail Collection will host an intimate evening bringing the new tablescape kits to life – an immersive experience designed to showcase how thoughtful details can transform simple hosting moments into multisensory celebrations attended by friends and VIP guests. Curating the culinary vision for the event, Sophia Roe has crafted a menu intentionally paired with each cocktail serve. Her approach highlights the interplay between flavor, texture, and mood - turning every pour into a sensory story.

Throughout the season, Sophia will also be sharing these moments and her favorite hosting tips across The Cocktail Collection's platforms, offering creative ideas for everything from elevated tablescapes, food pairings, and setting the perfect mood.

The Ketel One Lemon Drop Martini marks the ninth innovation in The Cocktail Collection lineup, arriving just as the cocktail enjoys a modern revival – with Lemon Drop searches up 27% year-over-year.1 "Following the success of the Espresso Martini and Cosmopolitan within The Cocktail Collection, the Lemon Drop Martini was the natural next step," said Carl Nolet Jr., 11th generation family member behind the Ketel One Family Made brand. "It's bright, balanced and sophisticated – the perfect pour for the modern host."

The Ketel One Lemon Drop Martini is crafted with Ketel One Vodka, real lemon juice, and a touch of sweetness, offering a fresh, convenient take on the classic. It is available nationwide in two sizes: 350 mL (SRP: $13.99) and 750 mL (SRP: $25.99), offering four or eight servings, respectively, with an average ABV of 18.1%. The new product alongside the tablescape kits (starting at $44.00 per setting) arrive just in time for holiday entertaining - perfect for Thanksgiving, New Year's Eve, and every celebratory moment in between. For more information on The Cocktail Collection and where to purchase, visit www.thecocktailcollection.com or follow @thecocktailcollection. Please remember to enjoy responsibly.

About The Cocktail Collection

The Cocktail Collection is a premium line of ready-to-serve cocktails that brings bar-quality craftsmanship to the comfort of home. Each cocktail is expertly pre-mixed using world-renowned spirits from Diageo's iconic portfolio, offering consumers an elevated, effortless way to enjoy their favorite classics, no bartending skills required. Simply open, pour, and serve.

Crafted with exceptional care and premium ingredients, The Cocktail Collection features timeless favorites such as the Espresso Martini, Old Fashioned, Margarita, and Negroni, made with celebrated spirits including Ketel One Vodka, Bulleit Bourbon, Tanqueray Gin, Crown Royal, and Astral Tequila. Designed for modern hosts and cocktail lovers alike, The Cocktail Collection makes it easy to enjoy a perfectly balanced, sophisticated serve anytime, anywhere.

About Hestia Harlow

Hestia Harlow redefines the art of hosting with a curated platform designed to make entertaining beautifully effortless. With just one click, hosts can plan a complete party — from rent-and-return tablescapes and luxury linens to inspired non-floral centerpieces and thoughtful host gifts — without ever lifting a finger (or washing a single dish). Perfect for intimate gatherings, holiday dinners, and micro-events, each collection is thoughtfully designed to deliver elevated style and convenience in one seamless experience. With a focus on quality, design, and simplicity, Hestia Harlow turns every occasion into an unforgettable celebration — allowing hosts to focus on what truly matters: the moments shared around the table.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

