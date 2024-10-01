SIPCAM AGRO USA ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ETQ® FLEX

Maximum Protection Against Heat, Sun and Drought Stress on Turf

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golf Course Superintendents, Lawn Care Operators (LCO), Turfgrass Managers and Sod Producers know the potential devastation of heat and drought stress as well as the harmful effects of UVB (burning) and UVA (aging) rays on turf. To combat those natural threats, Sipcam Agro is proud to announce the launch of ETQ® FLEX, a proprietary complex blend that provides maximum protection against heat and drought stress on turf and complements their Enhanced Turf Quality® technology line of ETQ® products. While the proprietary technology is already paired with fungicides, Adrenalyn™ ETQ®, Downforce™ ETQ®, Echo Dyad ETQ®, Eclipse ETQ®, E-Scape ETQ® and Sipcam Clearscape® ETQ®, ETQ® Flex on its own, is designed to be mixed with a wide range of other common products applied to turf.

Compare with or without ETQ Flex

ETQ® Flex effectively works by being absorbed into the grass, providing protection from the shoots through the roots. The harmful effects of UVB and UVA are diminished, while the turf is protected through performance and flexibility of application intervals during high stress weather events. This allows critical functions like respiration and photosynthesis to function normally, optimizing turf health.

"Our customers realized the added benefit of the ETQ® technology in our fungicides but wanted to have the option of the product with their other plant support products, so they asked for this flexibility," said Todd Mason, Senior Director of Sales & Development, Turf & Ornamental, at Sipcam Agro USA. "We listen to our customers' needs and this product is going to offer significant, flexible turf protection and benefits for a broader range of customers."

The product is flexible due to its beneficial mixing ability with other products and its application schedule for spray intervals of 14 or 21 days. ETQ® Flex is registered in all US states.

"We are very excited about this 'new' availability to augment our full turf and ornamental product line," added Brent Marek, CEO/COO of Sipcam Agro USA. "We've already had great customer interest from our turf trials added to the successful history of the ETQ® technology added to select fungicides; this is a game-changer for any turf professional, across the nation."

