Sir Martin Sorrell's S4S Ventures leads Olyzon's $10m Series A to build the Agentic platform for CTV

Round backed by existing investor Eurazeo accelerates Olyzon's agentic transformation of CTV media buying for brands including Mastercard, Audi, and McDonald's, with new product milestones, and global team expansion

NEW YORK and PARIS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Olyzon, the agentic decisioning layer for CTV advertising, today announced the close of a $10 million Series A funding round led by S4S Ventures, the firm co-founded by Sanja Partalo and Sir Martin Sorrell. Existing investors Eurazeo and others participated.

S4S Ventures invested behind a specific thesis: the infrastructure layer for CTV media buying has yet to be built. Olyzon is building that missing layer.

The funding will accelerate Olyzon's mission to build the agentic platform for the future of CTV buying: where AI agents continuously qualify the CTV universe, plan media across every pipe, activate decisions into existing DSPs, SSPs, and direct publisher ad servers, and normalize signals from every measurement source into composite KPIs and learn from every campaign to continuously close the optimization loop. Olyzon's platform is already live with Publicis, WPP, OMD, Mastercard, Loewe, Audi, McDonald's, and DoorDash, among others.

"Olyzon sits at the intersection of two forces reshaping our industry: the agentic AI revolution and the consolidation of CTV onto programmatic infrastructure," said Sir Martin Sorrell, Co-Founder of S4S Ventures and Executive Chairman of S4 Capital. "Their platform doesn't replace existing DSPs or measurement partners, it orchestrates them with a speed and precision that human teams alone cannot achieve. We are proud to lead this round."

"The CTV media buying stack has been missing a true intelligence layer, one that connects planning, activation, and measurement into a single agentic platform," said Sanja Partalo, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, S4S Ventures. "Olyzon combines deep trading expertise with a purpose-built agentic architecture to fill that gap. They are delivering measurable results for some of the most demanding agencies and brands in the market."

"CTV has scaled fast, as pipes multiplied, formats exploded, and measurement fragmented," said Jules Minvielle, co-founder and CEO, Olyzon. "The decisioning layer never kept pace. Now, AI agents that can finally reason across the chaos have reached production maturity, and that's exactly the moment Olyzon was built for."

The Series A will also fund the expansion of Olyzon's US operations and the opening of a London office, extending the company's presence into EMEA ahead of Cannes Lions. The company will share further updates on product and partnerships at Cannes Lions in June.

About Olyzon

Olyzon is the agentic decisioning layer for CTV advertising — delivering the attention leading global brands deserve. Headquartered in Paris with offices in New York and London, Olyzon builds AI agents that qualify, plan, activate, and prove TV media across every CTV pipe: from premium streaming to YouTube, walled gardens, OEM platforms, and direct publisher inventory. Olyzon's clients include leading agencies, brands, and trading desks across Europe and North America. For more, visit olyzon.tv. Thrive with All Eyes on TV.

About S4S Ventures

S4S Ventures is a venture capital firm investing in early-stage companies across adtech, martech, and applied AI. Co-founded by Sanja Partalo, Sir Martin Sorrell, Scott Spirit, and Daniel Pinto, S4S benefits from the operational and commercial network of S4 Capital, Monks (7,000+ people across 33 countries), and Stanhope Capital Group. Portfolio companies include Runway, ID5, Newton Research, and tvScientific (acquired by Pinterest). For more, visit s4sventures.com.

About Eurazeo

Eurazeo is a leading global investment group with €39bn in diversified assets under management, including €30bn on behalf of institutional and private clients through its private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure strategies. The Group supports around 700 companies, leveraging the commitment of its over 450 employees, its sector expertise, its privileged access to global markets via 14 offices in Europe, Asia and the United States, and its responsible approach to value creation based on growth. The company's institutional and family shareholding structure, and its solid financial structure, ensure its long-term viability. For more, visit eurazeo.com/en.

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SOURCE Olyzon