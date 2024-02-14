Sirius Aviation AG Partners with India’s MEHAIR, Securing 100 Hydrogen VTOL Jet Orders.

Historic Partnership Marks Milestone in Sustainable Aviation Industry

BAAR, Switzerland and WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering Swiss aerospace company, Sirius Aviation AG , proudly announces an historic partnership with MEHAIR , India's premier seaplane operator, to secure 50 orders of the Sirius Millennium Jet . This landmark agreement includes 50 firm orders, with an option to add 50 more, totaling approximately $400 million in value.

The Sirius Jet , the world's first hydrogen-powered, zero-emissions, vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft, features a high-speed capability, quieter ducted fan jets, and an innovative hydrogen powertrain. This state-of-the-art jet boasts an exceptional range of 1150 miles– eight times that of traditional eVTOLs, and an impressive speed of 323 mph– three times faster, set to redefine air travel.

Under this historic deal, MEHAIR will oversee the assembly of 50 Sirius Millennium Jets and 1,400 Millennium Hydrogen Fan Jets, along with integrating 50 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Powertrains and 10 Hydrogen Generation Units in India, marking a new era of zero-carbon aviation.

"This strategic alliance with MEHAIR lays the foundation for a greener future in air travel; embodying a commitment to eco-friendly aviation and technological excellence," said Alexey Popov, the CEO of Sirius Aviation AG.

"Joining forces with Sirius Jet marks a significant step for India's aviation, promising passengers luxurious yet economical travel with zero emissions," said Siddharth Verma, the Managing Director of MEHAIR.

Key Initiatives in Partnership:

Establishing final assembly lines for hydrogen VTOL jets in India

Creating franchise models for sales and after-sales support

Navigating the certification process for Sirius Jet products in India

Developing a robust green hydrogen infrastructure nationwide

Designing and operating Verti-ports across India

Providing comprehensive training for Sirius Jet fleet operation and maintenance

Earlier this year, Sirius Aviation AG unveiled its groundbreaking Hydrogen-Electric Ducted Fan Propulsion System for the Sirius Jet in Switzerland. The event was attended by esteemed partners, including BMW Group Designworks, Sauber Group F1, Leonardo Aerostructures, and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI); underscoring the powerful synergy driving the future of aviation.

By 2025, the Sirius Jet will debut in two versions: the Sirius Business Jet , tailored for private use, and the Sirius Millennium Jet , designed for commercial operation.

This landmark collaboration marks a pivotal moment in sustainable aviation, aligning with India's clean energy goals and spearheading transformative growth.

About Sirius Aviation AG:

Sirius Aviation AG, established in 2021 by a family of legacy aviators, is a trailblazing aerospace company headquartered in Switzerland. Our world-class engineers with extensive expertise in aerospace and aviation are committed to pioneering sustainable innovation, unparalleled safety, and cost-effective operations. For more information, visit www.siriusjet.com , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About MEHAIR:

Maritime Energy Heli Air Services Pvt Ltd (MEHAIR), India's premier seaplane service is the nation's first and only seaplane company, operating nationwide since 2011. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company is spearheading the move towards pan-India seaplane services. For more information, visit www.flymehair.com or contact [email protected] .

