SiriusXM's Scott Greenstein Named UJA-Federation of New York's Music Visionary of the Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UJA-Federation of New York has named Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM, as its Music Visionary of the Year. Mr. Greenstein will be recognized for his exceptional professional accomplishments and commitment to philanthropy at the annual Music Visionary of the Year Award Luncheon on June 4, 2020, in New York City.

"Scott's vision and leadership have made an indelible impact on the world of music and entertainment," said Daniel Glass, president & founder of Glassnote Entertainment Group and vice chair of UJA's Entertainment, Media & Communications Division. "Scott is the perfect recipient of this prestigious award because he is always ahead of the cultural and technology curve. He is responsible for the discovery and growth of so many careers."

The Music Visionary Luncheon has been a must-attend event for the music industry for more than 20 years. The event attracts more than 600 of the most respected and well-regarded executives and an A-list roster of talent. Past honorees include Michele Anthony, Rob Stringer, Avery and Monte Lipman, Bob Pittman, Rich Bressler, John Sykes, Tom Poleman, Daniel Ek, Troy Carter, Daniel Glass, Tom Corson, and Julie Greenwald. Past performers include Lizzo, Eddie Vedder, Dan + Shay, Leon Bridges, Alessia Cara, Alicia Keys, Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, Adele, Mariah Carey, Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Jennifer Hudson, and many more.

Funds raised at the luncheon go to UJA's annual campaign and help support the Music for Youth initiative, which provides music education programs for underprivileged children and children with special needs throughout the New York community.

About UJA-Federation of New York

For more than 100 years, UJA-Federation has brought New Yorkers together to solve some of the most pressing problems facing our community. Through UJA-Federation, more than 50,000 donors impact the issues that matter most to them, pooling their resources to care for Jews everywhere and New Yorkers of all backgrounds, respond to crises close to home and far away, and shape our Jewish future. Working with a network of hundreds of nonprofits, UJA-Federation extends its reach from New York to Israel to nearly 70 other countries around the world, touching 4.5 million people each year. For more information on how to donate or volunteer, please visit our website at www.ujafedny.org.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in the U.S., and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora together reach more than 100 million people each month with their audio products. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers and directly to consumers through aftermarket devices. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

