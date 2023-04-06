SIS, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Partner in the Commercial Construction ERP Space for Specialty Contractors, Expands European Footprint with London Office Opening

DULUTH, Ga., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SIS, LLC, a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Business Applications, and leading implementation consultant of ERP|CRM|BI solutions for Commercial Construction and other Project and Service-based organizations built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 is pleased to announce:

SIS, LLC, is opening its next global office in London. This office opening is part of an ongoing strategy to expand the SIS brand and Microsoft Dynamics 365 to meet global ERP and CRM client demands in Heavy Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Energy, and Government Contracting. London will become a sales hub for SIS in the UK focusing on delivering Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS Construct 365 solutions, associated implementations, and support services, to UK-based enterprises.

"Our expansion into the UK market is a 25-year culmination of dedication to building and deploying modern solutions to Commercial Construction and other Project and Service based industries. The SIS Construct 365 suite of solutions leverages the tremendous power of the Microsoft Dynamics 365 technology stack. This brings forward the most effective, intuitive, and scalable ERP|CRM|BI platform for our target industries which provides unprecedented end-to-end functionality," Mark Kershteyn, Partner, SIS, LLC.

"Microsoft is delighted to see SIS, a premier Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner based in the US, expand its footprint into the UK market. This expansion gives SIS an additional sales hub and allows Microsoft added strength to bring Dynamics 365 into Commercial Construction and other Project, and Service-based businesses. This happens with the SIS Construct 365 end-to-end construction functionality for enterprise customers seeking ERP|CRM|BI solutions built for Dynamics 365," Ted Kempf, Business Applications Sales Lead, Professional Services, Americas.

SIS is headquartered in the USA with an additional presence in Canada, India, Poland, Ukraine, and Now UK, and has delivered ERP|CRM|BI solutions to construction and other project and service-based companies for over 25 years. All SIS solutions run on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS Construct 365 industry IP. As a full-service technology consulting firm, we offer, implement, and support end-to-end digital transformation solutions. Our services include ERP & CRM Implementation, Rescue, Assessment, Business Intelligence, and Managed Services. For more info, visit sisn.com

