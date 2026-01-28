Site Selection Solutions Using Patient Insights for Rare Disease Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the benefits of moving beyond traditional site selection models by incorporating patient-centric intelligence into early landscape analysis. Attendees will gain insight into applying a three-pillar, bottom-up approach that combines data intelligence, peer-level investigator outreach and patient organization engagement. The featured speakers will discuss how to identify the right sites and investigators earlier by understanding real-world treatment patterns and the patient journey. Attendees will learn how to improve enrollment feasibility and timelines while supporting more ethical and sustainable rare disease trial designs. The speakers will share real-world case studies demonstrating how patient-informed landscape analysis leads to better trial outcomes.

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In rare disease clinical trials, a comprehensive landscape analysis is essential for identifying the right sites, investigators and patient populations to ensure successful enrollment and retention. Traditional approaches rely heavily on published literature and academic networks as well as historical data from past clinical trials, often overlooking critical insights from local treatment patterns and patient communities. This gap can lead to missed opportunities, inaccurate estimation of enrollment potential and prolonged study timelines. This webinar demonstrates how patient-informed landscape analysis can strengthen site-selection decisions, and registration is now open.

To optimize site selection and recruitment for rare disease studies, it is crucial to conduct a systematic assessment of the existing research, development and market environment within the specific indication of interest. Implementing a three-pillar assessment approach that integrates data intelligence, medic-to-medic outreach and patient advocacy engagement supports more informed site-selection decisions earlier in the planning process.

In this webinar, the featured speakers will share practical insights from a landscape analysis approach and demonstrate why early investment in patient-centric intelligence leads to more feasible, ethical and successful rare disease trials.

Topics will include:

Leveraging comprehensive data sources to understand the competitive landscape, epidemiology, centers of excellence and historical recruitment performance

Conducting structured peer-level conversations with key opinion leaders and investigators to assess scientific interest, patient availability, recruitment potential and protocol feasibility

Building relationships with patient organizations to understand the patient journey and uncover site opportunities

Sharing of real-world case studies to showcase the value of strategic landscape analysis

Register for this webinar to learn how site selection improves when landscape analysis incorporates patient communities, real-world treatment patterns and site readiness signals.

Join experts from Ergomed Clinical Research, Paula Orandash, Director, Patient Engagement; and Benjamen Varsano, Director, Operational Strategy/Office Director, for the live webinar on Friday, February 20, 2026, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Site Selection Solutions Using Patient Insights for Rare Disease Trials.

