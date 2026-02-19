Understanding the Testing and Compliance Requirements for Wireless Medical Devices, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into how product safety compliance applies to connected medical devices and the testing pathways that support market access. Attendees will learn about the essential requirements under the Radio Equipment Directive (Article 3). The featured speaker will discuss health and safety considerations, such as Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) testing. Attendees will understand the new cybersecurity requirements, as well as the FCC and ISED approval routes and rules.

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wireless features are becoming standard in modern medical devices, but they add complexity to product safety compliance across regions and regulatory frameworks. This webinar explores how to identify the relevant testing and certification requirements for connected medical devices, including products already on the market and those in development.

With hundreds of pieces of medical equipment in hospitals equipped with radio frequency identification (RFID) tags, it's difficult to imagine a modern medical device that wouldn't have some form of wireless technology. The featured speakers will provide an overview of EU, UK, US and Canadian requirements relevant to connected medical devices, with practical context for teams that already have products on the market or are planning market access and compliance.

Lastly, this webinar will also explore radio modules within medical devices, including CE Marking, UKCA Marking, FCC ID (Federal Communications Commission Identifier) and ISED ID (Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada).

Register for this webinar to learn how product safety compliance applies to connected medical devices and the testing pathways that support market access.

Join Alexander Toohie, Technical Solution Manager, Element, for the live webinar on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 11am EDT (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Understanding the Testing and Compliance Requirements for Wireless Medical Devices.

Xtalks — The Life Science Community™ empowers professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech, healthcare and research with the trusted knowledge and collaborative insights that move the industry forward. Powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., Xtalks delivers news, feature articles, webinars, podcasts, videos, expert interviews, curated job opportunities and more designed to support informed decision-making in a fast-evolving sector.

Every year, thousands of professionals rely on Xtalks for timely intelligence, peer perspectives and industry thought leadership. Join our life science community to stay informed, connected and ready for what's next.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com

For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks