Sitecore 2023 Experience Award Winners Announced for Americas

APJ, EMEA and Ultimate Winners also to Be Named Later this Month

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, a global leader in end-to-end digital experience software, today announced the winners of the 2023 Sitecore Experience Awards for the Americas. Leading companies around the world applied for the awards program using Sitecore's composable platform of products, and the winners represent industries ranging from hospitality, travel, sciences, finance, and more.

The Sitecore Experience Awards (SEA) recognize Sitecore customers and partners who have transformed their organizations in innovative and impactful ways across six categories: Best Experience Transformation, Best Content Management Modernization, Best Use of Data to Connect the Experience, Best Commerce Experience, Most Powerful Tech Stack Integration, and Best Leadership in an Experience Transformation.

The winners named in the Americas region include:

  • Best Experience Transformation
    • Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, supported by partner Valtech, reimagined their end-to-end guest experience to create a personalized, luxury website enabled by Sitecore.
  • Best Content Management Modernization
    • Cytiva, supported by partner EPAM, rapidly delivered consistent online experiences globally with centralized digital asset management and content management from Sitecore.
  • Best Use of Data to Connect the Experience
    • Atkore, supported by partner TSC, leveraged Sitecore XM Cloud and Content Hub DAM to help transform online experiences with a composable solution for centralized content management, seamless digital asset management, and future-proof headless commerce.
  • Best Commerce Experience
    • Bachman's, supported by partner Horizontal Digital, leveraged Sitecore's composable and SaaS technologies to deliver an enhanced digital shopping experience resulting in increased time on website, new site visits, conversation rates, and average order values.
  • Most Powerful Tech Stack Integration
    • United Airlines, supported by partner Americaneagle.com, used composable architecture to transform digital signage at its hub airports giving travelers a simple, seamless experience.
  • Best Leadership in an Experience Transformation
    • Meritage Homes, led by Jeff Nunn, supported by partner XCentium, created a scalable way to manage property and custom home data which granted faster time to market and maximization of content. 
  • Judges' Choice Award:
    • Kimberly-Clark, supported by partner Avanade/Accenture, broke down siloes and has the scalability to deliver content-as-a-service for up to 120 markets and further future-proofed its application stack.  
  • Judges' Choice Award:
    • VIU by HUB, supported by partner Rightpoint, created a new digital platform, VIU, that takes an omnichannel approach to content distribution across multiple touchpoints to increase efficiency and customer engagement.  

"There is no longer an industry that exists which isn't heavily impacted by daily technological changes. Having systems in place to evolve alongside technological innovation is key to ensuring your company stays relevant and competitive," said Lee Miles, Chief Customer Success Officer of Sitecore. "I am thrilled to share the list of Americas winners who continue to drive change within their organizations, and lead with composable technology to create the most efficient, customer-friendly experience possible."

Americas Winners to be honored at DX 2023 

Sitecore DX Minneapolis will be in person this year at Radisson Blu Hotel today, October 4, and will honor the Americas winners. The remaining geo SEAs and Sitecore's Ultimate Winners will be announced later this month.

To learn more about Sitecore DX please visit this link.

About Sitecore 

Sitecore is a global leader of end-to-end digital experience software. Unifying data, content, commerce, and experiences, our SaaS-enabled, composable platform empowers brands like L'Oréal, Microsoft, and United Airlines to deliver unforgettable interactions across every touchpoint. Our solution provides the cutting-edge tools brands need to build stronger connections with customers, while creating content efficiencies to stand out as transformation and innovation leaders. Experience more at https://www.sitecore.com/.

