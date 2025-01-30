Sitecore Announces 2025 Most Valuable Professionals

Annual awards celebrate individuals who engage and enrich the global Sitecore community

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, a global leader in digital experience software, today announced the 2025 Sitecore Most Valuable Professionals (MVPs). With the program entering its nineteenth year, Sitecore selected 241 MVPs based on their outstanding engagement of and support for the global Sitecore community.

A panel of Sitecore community members evaluated candidates based on the knowledge and technical and other expertise they share with Sitecore partners, customers, and others in the community.

"The Sitecore MVP community is global, vibrant, and immensely dedicated," said Roger Connolly, Chief Product Officer at Sitecore. "MVPs are passionate about helping others and using Sitecore solutions and AI innovations in ways that push boundaries and meet real business goals. We are grateful for their expertise and the diversity of perspectives they bring. Working together, Sitecore MVPs and the Sitecore ecosystem are unmatched in value they provide to digital experience leaders."

241 global Sitecore experts honored

This year, the Sitecore MVP panel identified 61 Ambassadors, 34 Strategy members, 145 Technology members, and one Honorary member. Of these, 43 are new Sitecore MVPs.

Amanda Murawski, Sitecore MVP and Executive Director of Web Strategy at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, commented: "As a first-time MVP, joining this elite group of Sitecore professionals is a privilege and an honor. The community is warm, welcoming, and generous with its support and knowledge. I'm excited to be a part of this talented group, and I am grateful for all the relationships I've made and grown throughout this past year. I look forward to continuing to learn and share how Sitecore products can enable marketers and web strategists to provide insightful, engaging and unique online experiences for users."

Six MVPs are celebrating their 10-year anniversaries with the program, including Bas Lijten and Rob Habraken of the Netherlands, Jason Wilkerson of the USA, Mohammed Syam of Jordan, Rodrigo Peplau of Brazil, and Troy Outtram of Australia.

"Being named a Sitecore MVP for the tenth consecutive year is an incredible honor, said Rob Habraken, Sitecore MVP and Technology Director at iO. "When I started sharing ideas in local user groups back in 2014, I never imagined this journey. This milestone not only reflects my ongoing engagement with the Sitecore ecosystem, but also the power of continuous learning and knowledge sharing within our amazing community. The Sitecore community's collaborative spirit continues to inspire me, offering opportunities to present and meet people around the world. As we embrace new technologies like XM Cloud and the composable DXP, I'm excited to keep contributing, fostering innovation, and helping fellow developers and organizations deliver exceptional digital experiences."

Honorary member recognized for exceptional contributions

Andy Cohen, Vice President and Chief Architect at Altudo, has made outstanding contributions to the Sitecore ecosystem and is being recognized as an Honorary member.

Danny Robinson, CTO of Sitecore, said: "Andy Cohen dedicated five years to Sitecore, establishing himself as a prominent figure within the community. As one of the principal architects of XM Cloud, he championed its development from the outset. In recognition of his significant contributions, we are honored to present Andy with the Honorary MVP award. We look forward to collaborating closely with him in his new role at our partner Altudo during the 2025 MVP Program."

Sitecore MVPs receive exclusive invitations to MVP discussion forums, regional meetings, and MVP Summit. Recipients also gain access to early product releases, discussions with Sitecore product teams, and exclusive invitations to webinars. Many will join others from the Sitecore community at SUGCON Europe on April 3-4 in Antwerp, Belgium, and at upcoming planned events in India, North America and Australia.

To learn more and to see the complete list of 2025 Sitecore MVPs, program details, and activities, visit https://mvp.sitecore.com.

