Sitecore Expands Reseller Program with New Global Elite Initiative to Accelerate SitecoreAI Adoption in Growth Markets

MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore today announced an expansion of its Global Reseller Program with a new Global Elite initiative designed for world-class partners focused on key growth markets. As part of the expansion, Sitecore named FPT Software as its first Global Elite Reseller and marked the milestone at FPT headquarters in Hanoi during a signing ceremony earlier this month.

The Global Elite Reseller Program is designed to help customers adopt SitecoreAI faster with trusted local execution and clear accountability. As part of the expanded model, Global Resellers act as the primary, and in some cases exclusive, reseller for a country, region, or market segment and commit to minimum distribution targets that support consistent market coverage and measurable adoption.

Under the agreement, FPT will hold exclusive reseller rights in Vietnam and non-exclusive rights across select markets in Asia and the Middle East. As a Global Elite Reseller, FPT will advise, implement, and support customers across its authorized markets, providing access to SitecoreAI capabilities including content management, digital asset management, conversion optimization, and AI-powered experience orchestration through Agentic Studio. This program expansion complements Sitecore's direct, alliance, and distributor models, strengthening a partner-first approach that pairs global innovation with strong local delivery.

"The Global Reseller Program takes the power of SitecoreAI combined with the unique and compelling capabilities of the leading Agencies and Systems Integrators, to ensure every customer, in every market, is served fully. In our first Elite Reseller, FPT, we have one of Vietnam's leading companies deploying SitecoreAI using their scale, experience, focus on AI and breadth of delivery capabilities," said Dave Tilbury, Chief Operating Officer at Sitecore. "By expanding through trusted partners, we're helping organizations adopt AI faster, lower the cost to implement, and turn better experiences into measurable business growth."

SitecoreAI is a unified, agentic, AI-embedded marketing platform. It brings content, data, personalization, search, and orchestration together in one system so organizations can plan, create, personalize, and optimize experiences across every place decisions form – faster, with control. In January, more companies chose SitecoreAI to power digital experiences in the world beyond the website, including Colt Data Centre Services, Nord Anglia Education and G4S.

"This program helps us meet that demand by partnering with trusted local experts to bring our innovations to more markets, helping brands realize the full value of SitecoreAI faster," added Jesper Broberg, Global VP of Growth at Sitecore.

For more details about the Global Reseller Program, click here to read a new blog post by Broberg.

Learn more about SitecoreAI at sitecore.com.

About Sitecore

Sitecore is a global leader in AI-enabled digital experience software. Its next-generation platform, SitecoreAI, helps brands plan, create, personalize, and deliver content across every channel — websites, apps, social, and beyond.

By unifying content management, customer data, and personalization into one intelligent system, it makes marketing faster, smarter, and more connected. At its core are agentic tools and studios that let marketers and developers collaborate with AI responsibly and effectively.

Trusted by thousands of global brands and supported by one of the world's largest digital experience communities, Sitecore helps organizations design experiences for the world beyond the website, with the flexibility of customizable SaaS and the scale of a global ecosystem. Discover more at sitecore.com.

Sitecore is a registered trademark of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Media Contact:

Jessica Rampen

[email protected]

SOURCE Sitecore