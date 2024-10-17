Sitecore Announces HIPAA-Readiness for Digital Experience Platform's Content and Experience Solutions

Innovation continues after the unveiling of Sitecore® Stream and Sitecore's vision for the Intelligent DXP

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, a global leader in digital experience software, today announced that its XM Cloud, Content Hub, Customer Data Platform, and Personalize solutions – all part of Sitecore's digital experience platform (DXP) – are now Health Insurance Portability & Accountability Act (HIPAA) ready following attestation from an independent auditor. This strategic milestone reflects Sitecore's leadership in delivering a no-compromises, next-generation DXP to regulated industries, giving them the power and flexibility to create digital experiences that are engaging, personalized, and more secure.

"HIPAA compliance is essential in today's healthcare environment, and we're pleased to see Sitecore supporting it with their DXP's content and experience solutions," said Rick Heron, Chief Experience Officer at Western Health Advantage. "Sitecore's focus on supporting stringent regulatory standards reinforces the trust we have in their platform as we continue to innovate and deliver digital experiences for our patients."

John Berndt, Senior Vice President for Health, Valtech North America, commented: "I'm excited to see how Sitecore continues to enhance the security of patient healthcare information within its powerful SaaS DXP products. Sitecore addresses compliance with HIPAA through new technical advancements and legal measures, helping safeguard PHI while delivering personalized and secure experiences for the healthcare industry."

Sitecore made the announcement at its flagship event, Sitecore Symposium, taking place this week in Nashville. At the event, Sitecore customers and partners have participated in sessions on topics related to HIPAA, such as considerations around creating personalized digital patient experiences and factors healthcare marketers should weigh when modernizing their marketing technology solutions. At Sitecore Symposium, the company also announced Sitecore® Stream, the company's new AI-enhanced capabilities for its composable DXP.

"HIPAA readiness, with independent attestation, reflects Sitecore's commitment to security and trust," said Rohinee Mohindroo, Chief Data and Information Officer at Sitecore. "Sitecore is leading the way in providing the same powerful, personalized DXP capabilities to regulated industries that have traditionally been available only to B2C and B2B enterprises. Our digital experience solutions will allow more healthcare providers to redefine the way they leverage content and personalized digital experiences to serve patients and their care providers."

