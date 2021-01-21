Sitecore Announces Lee Miles as Chief Customer Success Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, announced today that Lee Miles will join the company as chief customer success officer.

Bringing more than 20 years of experience in the software industry, Miles will lead Sitecore's customer success initiatives, support, services, knowledge and learning as well as a newly created renewals team. He joins Sitecore from Red Hat, where he most recently served as vice president of the Central Europe Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) region supporting customers' cloud journeys and leading his team to quadruple revenue growth in five years. His experience also includes serving as regional director, Middle East, Turkey and India at Infor and general manager Telco, EMEA, at SAP.

"As we embark on the biggest year of growth in Sitecore's history, Lee will play a critical role in ensuring our customers' and partners' experiences remains our top priority," said Steve Tzikakis, CEO, Sitecore. "Lee's experience leading cross-functional teams across sales, marketing, support and services will be instrumental in achieving our rocket-fueled growth plans this year."

Miles' attention to customer success aligns with Sitecore's focus on its customers and partners, in a year when the digital experience delivery leader readies for tremendous growth, following this week's announcement of a $1.2 billion investment plan.

"I am delighted to join Sitecore at such a pivotal time," said Miles. "Sitecore has already seen tremendous growth serving a variety of world-class customers, and I look forward to working with the team to continue its keen focus on customer experience as we quickly expand and grow."

About Sitecore

Sitecore delivers a digital experience platform that empowers the world's smartest brands to build lifelong relationships with their customers. A highly decorated industry leader, Sitecore is the only company bringing together content, commerce, and data into one connected platform that delivers millions of digital experiences every day. Leading companies, including American Express, ASOS, Kimberly-Clark, L'Oréal, and Volvo Cars, rely on Sitecore to provide more engaging, personalized experiences for their customers. Learn more at Sitecore.com.

