Sitecore appoints Marjorie Lao to board of directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, today announced that Marjorie Lao has joined its Board of Directors. Ms. Lao joins Sitecore amid its significant investment plan to further accelerate growth, announced earlier this year, which has generated four acquisitions and sparked record growth for the company.

Ms. Lao brings extensive financial and strategic expertise developed throughout her leadership positions in Europe, Asia, and the United States. She previously held positions as executive vice president and chief financial officer of the LEGO Group; senior vice president and chief financial officer of Tandberg ASA; and senior finance and strategy roles across Cisco, McKinsey & Company, and Procter & Gamble.

Jonas Persson, chairperson of the board, said, "Marjorie's diverse experience and strong financial expertise will benefit Sitecore as the company further expands its scale and operations. The knowledge and experience she brings to Sitecore is invaluable, among others, in context of the four acquisitions completed in the last nine months and the major investment being made in our brand further intensifying Sitecore's rapid growth trajectory. As a new member of the Sitecore board, Marjorie will be a key contributor to our current and future strategies and will support us in making that happen."

"With the ambitious goals we have set for ourselves to continue to lead from a position of strength, our board has been a guiding lighthouse for what has become a revolution of growth," said Steve Tzikakis, chief executive officer of Sitecore. "Marjorie's extensive finance and strategy experience will be a tremendous asset to us as we continue to build momentum and accelerate our pace of innovation and growth globally."

"The importance of digital experience has continued to shine in recent months, and it is an exciting time to join the Sitecore team," said Marjorie Lao. "I'm poised and ready to share my knowledge to help Sitecore continue its fast-paced growth trajectory."

Ms. Lao currently serves on the Board of Directors of Logitech, MYT Netherlands (mytheresa.com), and Modern Times Group MTG AB. Her appointment to Sitecore's Board of Directors is effective as of Nov. 1, 2021.

About Sitecore

Sitecore delivers a digital experience platform that empowers the world's smartest brands to build lifelong relationships with their customers. A highly decorated industry leader, Sitecore is the only company bringing together content, commerce, and data into one connected platform that delivers millions of digital experiences every day. Leading companies including American Express, ASOS, Kimberly-Clark, L'Oréal, and Volvo Cars rely on Sitecore to provide more engaging, personalized experiences for their customers. Learn more at Sitecore.com.

Sitecore is a registered trademark of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names, and trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Contact

Shannon Lyman

Sr. Director, Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Sitecore

Related Links

http://www.sitecore.net

