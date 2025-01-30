Sitecore Closes 2024 with 100% Growth in AI-powered, Cloud-based Content Management System

XM Cloud empowers marketers to meet customer and business demands with digital experiences that grow traffic, boost engagement, and drive conversions

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, a global leader in digital experience software, closed 2024 with accelerating market momentum. XM Cloud, Sitecore's AI-enabled content management system and foundation for its digital experience platform, is spurring rapid growth. Globally XM Cloud revenue grew 100% in 2024, with 130% growth in the US, underscoring marketers' embrace of the company's most advanced content management platform.

According to Forrester, growth in the CMS market outpaces the broader software market and is poised to reach $15.3 billion by 2028. New Sitecore research, "Websites 2025 report: How marketers are adapting to changing digital trends," points to limitations of many CMS platforms. Only one-third of global marketers surveyed believe their CMS supports effective personalization and just 13% are very confident that their CMS will help them take full advantage of AI. With XM Cloud, marketers can solve these challenges by tailoring customer experiences based on individual preferences, delivering them across platforms, and getting to market faster with fewer resources.

"For marketers looking to supercharge their digital experiences, Sitecore is the clear choice," said Dave O'Flanagan, CEO of Sitecore. "Our commitment to innovation and customer success is propelling triple-digit growth in our marketer-first CMS. With our AI-powered CMS, teams gain a proven solution for managing complex content lifecycles, building connected customer experiences faster, and quickly delivering engaging experiences that differentiate their brand."

Sitecore solutions drive better business outcomes

XM Cloud is the foundation for Sitecore's composable DXP and is the fastest-growing solution in the company's history. Learn more about how XM Cloud helps marketers take their websites further, faster.

Using XM Cloud and other Sitecore solutions, The Tile Shop is deploying experiences that help customers realize home décor ideas – up to 25% faster with Sitecore.

Toyota Australia is making the experience of finding the right car easier for customers. Since launching with Sitecore, the site's conversion rate is up 25% and time on site has improved by 70%.

is making the experience of finding the right car easier for customers. Since launching with Sitecore, the site's conversion rate is up 25% and time on site has improved by 70%. Sparebanken Vest, a leading savings bank in Norway , wanted to transform its customer experience to balance an in-community presence with digital services. With Sitecore, Sparebanken Vest improved the efficiency of processes surrounding time to market for digital products and services by 80%.

In 2025, Sitecore is already seeing huge demand for Sitecore Stream, its embedded AI capabilities infused across all solutions in Sitecore's full DXP offering. Sitecore Stream delivers brand-safe AI for consistent quality, AI-driven insights to elevate marketing strategy, and enterprise-grade security to protect customers' data.

Learn more about embedded Stream capabilities for XM Cloud and other Sitecore solutions.

Sitecore is a global leader in digital experience software, trusted by visionary brands like L'Oréal, Microsoft, and United Airlines to power their content lifecycle from content strategy to digital experience delivery. Our composable platform gives marketers and technologists the power to build together at global scale – harnessing content, data, personalization, and AI – to manage digital assets, create engaging content, understand customer intent, and deliver standout experiences across all touchpoints. Discover more at sitecore.com.

