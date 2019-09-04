Sitecore Expands Commerce Offering for B2B and Enterprise by Partnering with SmartOSC, Put It Forward and Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Retail

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, today announced Sitecore Experience Commerce™ 9.2 (XC). The latest version includes enhanced performance and scalability to enable the enterprise to take advantage of Sitecore's ability to merge commerce, content, and data into a single solution. In addition, new partner solutions and integrations with SmartOSC, Put It Forward, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Retail provide robust B2B transactional capabilities and facilitate connections to critical back-office systems, addressing the omnichannel requirements of modern retailers, manufacturers, and distributors alike.

"Sitecore Experience Commerce fills a void in the market for companies who want to elevate commerce as part of the end-to-end experience they deliver to their customers," said Wanda Cadigan, global vice president of commerce at Sitecore. "Consumers want content-rich, personalized shopping experiences. Our latest enhancements give high-volume, high-growth companies a unified commerce and content platform with the power and scale to build personalized experiences that connect with customers before, during, and after a purchase."

The latest version of Sitecore Experience Commerce focuses on delivering a more powerful digital commerce environment with significant improvements that dramatically increase the performance and scalability of catalog management, page views and checkouts per hour, and promotions. These not only improve the end customer experience and conversions, but also help reduce the infrastructure investments necessary to handle site traffic. Meanwhile, Sitecore customers can extend the functionality of Sitecore XC with new partnerships and integrations, including:

Complex B2B transactional capabilities: The Sitecore Commerce B2B Accelerator by SmartOSC provides streamlined B2B transactional processes including: account management and workflow; personalized catalogues with account-level pricing; quick order and bulk ordering; and tooling for templates, quotation, maximum order value and company credit arrangements, and more.

Automated Data Integration: new pre-built connections from Put It Forward enable customers to minimize IT costs and rapidly integrate Sitecore XC to leading ERP applications including Oracle Netsuite, SAP Business One, Sage, Financialforce, SAP ECC, Oracle EBS, and more.

Seamless omnichannel experiences: a new Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Retail connector enables the simultaneous replication of product catalogs from Dynamics 365 to Sitecore XC, while the API-based design provides a framework for additional data sharing between the two solutions.

Availability

Sitecore Experience Commerce 9.2 is generally available worldwide. Customers and partners can find more information at Sitecore Documentation and download the software package from the Sitecore Developer Portal. For more information regarding new partnerships and integrations, please contact your Sitecore representative.

About Sitecore

Sitecore delivers a digital experience platform that empowers the world's smartest brands to build lifelong relationships with their customers. A highly decorated industry leader, Sitecore is the only company bringing together content, commerce, and data into one connected platform that delivers more than 500,000 digital experiences every day. Leading companies including American Express, ASOS, Carnival Cruise Lines, Kimberly-Clark, L'Oréal and Volvo rely on Sitecore to provide more engaging, personalized experiences for their customers. Learn more at Sitecore.com.

