Sitecore Expands Functionality for Salesforce Marketing Cloud, on Salesforce AppExchange with Better Personalization and Segmentation

CHICAGO, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, a global leader in digital experience management software, today announced expanded functionality of Sitecore Connect for Salesforce Marketing Cloud at Salesforce Connections, the customer engagement event of the year. With the new enhancements, the combination of Sitecore® Experience Platform™ and Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Sitecore Connect™ delivers hyper-customized experiences by enabling marketers to better understand customer behavior and preferences. Sitecore Connect is available on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering businesses to connect with their customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways.

"The reality most marketers work in today is one of disjointed platforms and information silos, making it difficult to enhance brand experience or create personalized content," said Paige O' Neill, chief marketing officer at Sitecore. "The integration of Sitecore and Marketing Cloud delivers an enhanced experience across channels, and with our latest iteration, users can better personalize the customer experience, regardless of language, site or country."

"The Sitecore and Marketing Cloud integration is delivering powerful results for our customers--especially in the area of personalized web content management," said Robert Begg, VP, Product Marketing for Salesforce Marketing Cloud. "The additional Sitecore Connect enhancements will make it easier for our customers to create personalized content across different languages, sites and regions, and will further help improve cross-channel engagement and analytics."

Building on the existing integration, this new phase will enable:

Flexible work among multiple environments with better personalized experiences

Easy access to content, images, and data from Sitecore Experience Platform to enhance Salesforce Marketing Cloud campaigns

A single view of each customer, with no need to cross-reference

Increased synchronization between platforms

Heightened user insight on customers, creating deeper personalization at scale

Sitecore Connect is currently available on AppExchange.

At Noon on June 19th at Salesforce Connections in Chicago, Safeco Insurance will co-lead a presentation in the Lake Shangri-La Theater on the many ways that the company is leveraging Sitecore Experience Platform and Salesforce Sales and Marketing Clouds to create more personalized experiences. Safeco, a Liberty Mutual company, has used all three platforms in order to create customized broker journeys for the hundreds of thousands of independent agents who rely on their website to serve their customers.

To learn more, please visit Sitecore's booth at Salesforce Connections or visit Sitecore.com.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, 6.5 million customer installs and 80,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses. Salesforce, AppExchange, Marketing Cloud and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce.com, inc.

About Sitecore

Sitecore is the global leader in digital experience management software that combines content management, commerce, and customer insights. The Sitecore Experience Cloud™ empowers marketers to deliver personalized content in real time and at scale across every channel—before, during, and after a sale. More than 5,200 brands—including American Express, Carnival Cruise Lines, Kimberly-Clark, and L'Oréal—have trusted Sitecore to deliver the personalized interactions that delight audiences, build loyalty, and drive revenue.

© 2019 Sitecore Corporation A/S. Sitecore®, Own the Experience®, Sitecore Experience Cloud™, and Sitecore® Experience Platform™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the U.S. and other countries. All other brand names are the property of their respective owners.

Contact

Shannon Lyman

Sr. Director, Communications at Sitecore

shannon.lyman@sitecore.com

Anna Beyder

Public Relations Manager at Sitecore

anna.beyder@sitecore.com

SOURCE Sitecore

Related Links

http://Sitecore.com

