Sitecore Makes AI-Powered Auto Personalization a Standard Feature of Industry Leading Digital Experience Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, today announced Sitecore Artificial Intelligence (AI) Auto Personalization Standard will be available as part of Sitecore Experience Platform™ 10 (XP) for customers beginning in early 2021. This innovation expands the availability of Sitecore AI and brings the power of quick and simple personalization to customers, without requiring an increase in budget or team hours dedicated to the effort. The company announced this and other product enhancements at Sitecore Symposium, taking place virtually this week.

Sitecore AI Auto Personalization Standard enables users to start personalization right away, without manually defining user segments and with no minimum traffic required, while also:

Enabling auto personalization, such as images, text snippets and calls to action for sites

Providing immediate personalization performance visibility with AI analytics embedded in XP

Tracking critical KPIs, such as engagement value and bounce rates, to measure success

"The ability to personalize at scale is now a must have, and the only real way for brands to accomplish this while accelerating time to value is to leverage AI," said Desta Price, executive vice president of product, Sitecore. "We want to make it easy and cost-manageable for our customers to benefit from the power of AI, so we're integrating our personalization innovation directly into our digital experience platform, giving customers access to the tools they need to quickly share personalized messages en masse."

Sitecore also offers Sitecore AI Auto Personalization Premium for customers who want unlimited personalization along with an AI insights dashboard with discovered audiences from both historical and daily data.

Sitecore AI Auto Personalization was first piloted with the Microsoft Partner Network, a project that recently won the 2020 Content Marketing Award from the Content Marketing Institute for Best Use of Content Involving AI.

New Options for High Performing Content Delivery

Sitecore also announced its new content delivery capabilities, coming in early 2021, that will bring additional options for brands to deliver scalable, high performing experiences while meeting the growing needs of today's demanding consumers and accelerating a brand's time to value, including:

Sitecore Experience Manager ® (XM) , which will have an added option for customers to leverage a highly scalable delivery platform for static publishing of Sitecore JSS sites and runtime content delivery for headless sites

® , which will have an added option for customers to leverage a highly scalable delivery platform for static publishing of Sitecore JSS sites and runtime content delivery for headless sites Sitecore Content as a Service (CaaS) capabilities built upon the Sitecore Content Hub™ SaaS platform, enabling brands to perfect their content strategy with centralized planning and collaboration tools and publish atomic content to an extremely scalable delivery platform through high-performing APIs to any channel, on demand

"Brands need content that will work for them, and we're here to help our customers leverage modern tools and frameworks to deliver content and experiences at scale," said Tom De Ridder, CTO, Sitecore. "These new offerings will provide customers additional options to deliver superior experiences, enable options for JAMstack architecture across Sitecore XM and Content Hub, and empower development teams with exceedingly flexible solutions."

For more information on how to join this week's Sitecore Symposium activities, or view on demand sessions, please visit: https://symposium.sitecore.com/.

About Sitecore

Sitecore delivers a digital experience platform that empowers the world's smartest brands to build lifelong relationships with their customers. A highly decorated industry leader, Sitecore is the only company bringing together content, commerce, and data into one connected platform that delivers millions of digital experiences every day. Leading companies including American Express, ASOS, Carnival Cruise Lines, Kimberly-Clark, L'Oréal, and Volvo Cars rely on Sitecore to provide more engaging, personalized experiences for their customers. Learn more at Sitecore.com.

