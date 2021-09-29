Sitecore Named a Leader in Content Management Systems for Persuasive Digital Experiences by the IDC MarketScape

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, has been positioned as a Leader in the inaugural IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Content Management Systems for Persuasive Digital Experiences 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #Doc # US47412821, September 2021). The document evaluated 16 global CMS providers, identifying strengths and challenges for each.

In the document, IDC Research Director Marci Maddox cited Sitecore's key strengths in partner ecosystem, site deployment and content services. According to the report, "Sitecore claims a 20,000+.NET certified developer community and a formal partner program to support systems integrators and digital agencies." The report also noted, "The Sitecore Experience Accelerator shortens the time to get a new site up and running. Partners can install Sitecore in the cloud as a full-stack platform or as a headless environment."

"Everything we do at Sitecore is driven by our vision, mission, and purpose, to help our customers build meaningful relationships that turn their customers into fans." said CEO Steve Tzikakis. "Our recent acquisitions, like Boxever, Four51, Moosend and Reflektion, empower us to add even more value to our flexible, scalable, and feature rich platform, so our users' brands can evolve ahead of the demands of the market. It's rewarding to see our team's hard work and commitment recognized in the IDC MarketScape Assessment."

