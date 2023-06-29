Sitecore Named a Leader in Hybrid Headless CMS and Full Stack Content Management by the IDC MarketScape

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, a global leader in end-to-end digital experience management software, has been positioned as a Leader in two IDC MarketScape Evaluations*.

First, Sitecore was recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Hybrid Headless Content Management Systems 2023 Vendor Assessment. This study provides an evaluation of the hybrid headless content management systems used for persuasive digital experiences and presents the criteria most important for companies to consider when selecting a hybrid headless content management solution.

The report cites Sitecore's key strengths in headless support, content services, and privacy and governance. According to the IDC MarketScape, "Sitecore has transitioned from a full-stack CMS platform to support a headless environment with a cloud-native SaaS architecture, API access. While it is still early in its rollout, Sitecore supports front-end delivery models, such as static site generation and server-site rendering and provides a site preview option for the editors."

"We believe being evaluated and recognized by IDC MarketScape as a Leader in Headless CMS validates our strategy and transition of our core product to a cloud-native, modern DXP with the introduction of XM Cloud last year," said Steve Tzikakis, Sitecore CEO. "Sitecore XM Cloud provides marketers with a truly end-to-end, SaaS-based solution that not only helps brands meet consumer expectations but also deliver personalization and a best-in-class omnichannel customer experience."

"Organizations are adopting hybrid headless CMS because they want both the ease of the full-stack presentation control and the flexibility of a presentation-agnostic headless CMS to support the variety of digital experiences the business demands and consumers expect," said Marci Maddox, research vice president, IDC's Persuasive Content and Digital Experience Strategies program. "Organizations are recognizing the value that the hybrid headless CMS brings to use one content source to publish across many digital channels."

In addition, Sitecore was also named a Leader among 17 total vendors in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Full-Stack Content Management Systems 2023 Vendor Assessment.

In this document, IDC Research Director Marci Maddox cited Sitecore's key strengths in content services, privacy and governance, and editorial environment. The report notes that "Sitecore offers a composable data model to handle multi-jurisdictional requirements without storing personally identifiable information (PII)."

For more information about the IDC MarketScape reports, and to download a complimentary excerpt of the IDC MarketScape Hybrid Headless CMS 2023 Vendor Assessment report, click here.

*Sources: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Hybrid Headless CMS 2023 Vendor Assessment, doc #US50827823, June 2023)
IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Full-Stack CMS 2023 Vendor Assessment, doc #US50827723, June 2023)

About IDC MarketScape: 
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Sitecore
Sitecore is a global leader of end-to-end digital experience software. Unifying data, content, commerce, and experiences, our SaaS-enabled, composable platform empowers brands like L'Oréal, Microsoft, United Airlines, and PUMA to deliver unforgettable interactions across every touchpoint. Our solution provides the cutting-edge tools brands need to build stronger connections with customers, while creating content efficiencies to stand out as transformation and innovation leaders. Experience more at sitecore.com.

Sitecore is a registered trademark of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

