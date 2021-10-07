Sitecore Named a Leader in Marketplace Development Platforms Report by Independent Research Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software has been positioned as a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Marketplace Development Platforms, Q4 2021 report by Forrester, a leading global market research company.

The Forrester report compares marketplace development platforms to help businesses take advantage of this emerging market to increase revenue, sharing that "More businesses are capturing new revenue from rolling out their first-generation marketplaces — and their enthusiasm is palpable."

The report cites Sitecore's "strong architecture and pricing and fee schedule capabilities," and declared it "the best fit for franchise operations." The report also noted, "Customers like its flexibility and how it's improved its operational efficiency..."

"At Sitecore, we are committed to innovate on top of the most flexible and customized platform available," said CEO Steve Tzikakis. "In Sitecore® OrderCloud®, we saw an opportunity to incorporate best-of-breed, cloud-native headless commerce and order management as part of our digital experience platform. It's an honor to be recognized as a leader in a future-looking evaluation like the Forrester New Wave."

The Forrester New Wave: Marketplace Development Platforms Q4 2021 report evaluated the 14 most significant providers in the category, under its New Wave methodology for emerging markets.

About Sitecore

Sitecore delivers a digital experience platform that empowers the world's smartest brands to build lifelong relationships with their customers. A highly decorated industry leader, Sitecore is the only company bringing together content, commerce, and data into one connected platform that delivers millions of digital experiences every day. Leading companies including American Express, ASOS, Kimberly-Clark, L'Oréal and Volvo Cars rely on Sitecore to provide more engaging, personalized experiences for their customers. Learn more at Sitecore.com.

Sitecore is a registered trademark of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

