Sitecore Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Personalization Engines

Sitecore

13 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, a global leader in end-to-end digital experience management software, was positioned as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Magic Quadrant.

Gartner defines personalization engines as technology that enable marketing professionals to identify, set up, conduct, and measure the optimum experience for an individual based on knowledge about their intent and context. This evaluation researches which personalization engine technology enables companies to achieve measurable results – evaluating the vendor's ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Sitecore is excited by this acknowledgement as it believes this standing reflects its investment in capabilities that enable and create value around personalization as part of a company-wide growth strategy across marketing, service, and sales use cases.

"We are thrilled to see Gartner recognize Sitecore's dedication to providing our customers with a strong personalization and composable digital experience software," said Dave O'Flanagan, chief product officer at Sitecore. "Our customers have gained tremendous value from Sitecore offerings, and we're committed to continuously innovating and improving our offerings and services to help marketers and organizations develop a best-in-class, customer experience."

For more information on the Gartner report, and to download any information within the full report, follow this link. To learn more about Sitecore please visit https://www.sitecore.com/.

About Gartner
Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Sitecore
Sitecore is a global leader of end-to-end digital experience software. Unifying data, content, commerce, and experiences, our SaaS-enabled, composable platform empowers brands like L'Oréal, Microsoft, and United Airlines to deliver unforgettable interactions across every touchpoint. Our solution provides the cutting-edge tools brands need to build stronger connections with customers, while creating content efficiencies to stand out as transformation and innovation leaders. Experience more at sitecore.com.

Sitecore is a registered trademark of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Ryan Levitt
VP of Communications
[email protected] 

