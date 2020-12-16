Sitecore Named to Top 50 Best Companies for Women to Work List by Comparably

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, today announced it has been named to Comparably's annual Best Companies for Women to work list. Based on survey results from female employees reflecting on their workplace experiences, Comparably considered 20 metrics including compensation, outlook, career growth, work-life-balance and leadership to determine the list.

"Sitecore has a rich culture of supporting women and we're thrilled to see this acknowledged by Comparably, but more importantly, by the many women who work for Sitecore today," said Christine Park, chief people officer, Sitecore. "Sitecore is very focused on supporting all of our employees, particularly in this challenging year, when our clients have relied on us more than ever. We're growing quickly, thanks in part to many of the women who support our efforts daily, and we'll continue to do so with a focus on training, culture and career paths as we look to grow our employee base."

Using a final data set compiled from 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies, Comparably Award winner metrics are based on sentiment ratings provided anonymously by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period (December 1, 2019 through December 1, 2020).

"The Best Companies for Women understand the importance of providing an inclusive culture for all in the workplace," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Female employees rated Sitecore as one of the best places to work in 2020, commending the company's diverse and collaborative environment filled with meaningful career growth opportunities and great work-life balance."

