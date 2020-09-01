Sitecore Names Steve Tzikakis as Chief Executive Officer

Tzikakis is an experienced digital transformation and go-to-market leader with a strong track record for driving growth. A 13-year veteran of global enterprise application software company SAP, Tzikakis spent the last five years as President of SAP's South Europe, Middle East, and Africa region, spanning more than 43,000 customers, 19,000 partners, 4,700 employees, and 85 nationalities. While in this role, Tzikakis doubled business in the region. He will be based in Sitecore's London office.

"I am very excited to join Sitecore, the category leader in the end-to-end digital experience space, especially at a time of such monumental change," said Steve Tzikakis, CEO, Sitecore. "Our customers and partners can expect to see us accelerate our global expansion plans and innovation of more market-leading cloud and SaaS solutions, while further increasing our customer centric DNA."

Tzikakis joins Sitecore at a time when the company's solutions are seeing unprecedented demand. In the wake of the pandemic, businesses are finding it crucial to interact and make human connections via a digital experience—often the only way to engage directly with customers.

Sitecore is the market leader in driving superior digital experiences for many of the largest and most respected brands in healthcare, financial services, retail, automotive, manufacturing and more. Its customers include more than a third of the Fortune 100 and nearly half of the S&P Global 100. As a result, Sitecore is ideally positioned to help businesses excel with their digital strategies.

"Sitecore is now entering a new chapter in its growth journey and Steve's experience leading teams to achieve aggressive growth aligns perfectly with our goals for Sitecore," said Jonas Persson, Board Chairman, Sitecore. "At SAP, Steve doubled the size of the business and accelerated market expansion. He is passionate about helping customers drive digital transformation and brings a customer-first mindset to the heart of the business, making him the ideal choice to be the new CEO of Sitecore."

Tzikakis takes the reins from Mark Frost, who over the last three years successfully led Sitecore through the expansion of its business to a multi-product company and drove the transition to managed cloud and SaaS. Frost worked closely with the Sitecore Board of Directors during the past several months on the transition plan.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Mark Frost for his leadership during a critical time of transition and expansion for Sitecore," added Persson. "During his tenure, we expanded our product portfolio, shifted our business model to cloud, and made significant progress on our path to SaaS. We look forward to continuing to work with Mark in an advisory capacity."

