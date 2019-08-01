Sitecore Positioned as a Leader for the Tenth Time in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, today announced that it has been recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management for ten years running. Sitecore feels this placement underscores the central role web content management platforms play in supporting world-class digital experiences, while solidifying Sitecore's position as a dominant vendor enabling companies' digital transformation.

"As a company, we are honored to reach the major milestone of a decade as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management. We are focused on continuous improvement and support for our customer and partner communities," said Paige O'Neill, chief marketing officer at Sitecore. "To that end, we've massively expanded our end-to-end customer support and success capabilities and revamped our solution partner program in the past year. We've also scaled our Sitecore Business Optimization Strategies™ (SBOS) team to support our customers' and partners' access to industry-specific best practices. We remain intensely focused on making Sitecore partners and customers highly successful."

The Sitecore Experience Platform (XP) provides marketers an end-to-end personalization platform, with a one-stop-shop to address the complete content cycle. Constantly evolving to address user needs, the platform combines data, analytics, and automation technology to support the customer journey with compelling omnichannel experiences. The seamlessly integrated Sitecore Content Hub supports Sitecore XP with a market leading content operations tool, while Sitecore Cortex™ delivers on the company's strategy to pragmatically leverage machine learning-generated insights to support the sales pipeline.

Gartner writes in the report: "Leaders should drive market transformation. They have the highest combined scores for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. They are doing well and are prepared for the future with a clear vision and a thorough appreciation of the broader context of digital business. They have strong channel partners, a presence in multiple regions, consistent financial performance, broad platform support and good customer support. In addition, they dominate in one or more technologies or vertical markets. Leaders are aware of the ecosystem in which their offerings need to fit. Leaders can: Demonstrate enterprise deployments; Offer integration with other business applications and content repositories; Support multiple vertical and horizontal contexts."

