Sitecore Symposium to Reveal Marketer-First AI Innovations, Co-created with Leading Brands, for Content Operations and Digital Experiences

October event to connect marketers and developers for thought-provoking sessions from Johnson Controls, Northrop Grumman, Pet Supplies Plus, United Airlines, and dozens more

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, a global leader in digital experience software, will host its premier event, Sitecore Symposium, on October 15-18 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville. Symposium brings together enterprise marketing visionaries, content and brand leaders, and developers and technology innovators to share strategies and best practices for creating standout digital experiences.

"This is an exciting time for marketing teams, as AI is swiftly transforming content operations through to digital experience creation and delivery," said Kathie Johnson, CMO of Sitecore. "At Symposium, Sitecore will unveil our vision for connecting marketers and developers, leveraging AI to bring simplicity to marketing teams and agility to developers. We're looking forward to welcoming customers and partners to Nashville."

The Symposium agenda includes an array of inspirational and educational sessions and experiences:

Keynotes from Sitecore executives Dave O'Flanagan , CEO; Kathie Johnson , CMO; Roger Connolly ; CPO; and Eric Stine , COO, about Sitecore's vision for the evolution of marketing work and the power to build digital experiences for measurable impact.

Fireside chats with 14-time Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky and award-winning actor and screenwriter Brendan Hunt, and a keynote from #1 best-selling author Erik Qualman.

and award-winning actor and screenwriter , and a keynote from #1 best-selling author . Detailed talks on technical and marketing innovations to empower enterprise marketing teams, including marketing in the era of AI, personalization at scale, leveraging AI while protecting brands, and more.

In-depth stories of digital evolution from Analog Devices, Avid Technology, Iron Mountain, The Tile Shop, WestRock, and dozens more.

R&D roadmaps from Sitecore's technical leaders on what's next for Sitecore's digital experience platform (DXP) and experience, content, commerce, and AI solutions.

MVP Summit on October 14 celebrates the most valuable Sitecore professionals from the company's global community of thousands of developers and other experts.

celebrates the most valuable Sitecore professionals from the company's global community of thousands of developers and other experts. Sitecore Partner Connect on October 15 , a full-day event bringing together global ecosystem partners for early access to news and strategy from Sitecore executives.

, a full-day event bringing together global ecosystem partners for early access to news and strategy from Sitecore executives. An invitation-only Executive Experience on October 16 enables small-group discussions and networking, plus an exclusive evening event at the Grand Ole Opry.

enables small-group discussions and networking, plus an exclusive evening event at the Grand Ole Opry. A CMO luncheon on October 17 offers a CMO panel and a discussion with Erik Qualman .

Sitecore thanks the sponsors of Symposium:

Diamond: Americaneagle.com, Horizontal Digital

Strategic: Accenture

AI Transformation: Microsoft

Platinum: Altudo, Avanade, Deloitte Digital, Rightpoint

Titanium: EPAM Systems, Icreon, Perficient, Velir, Vercel, Verndale, VML

Gold: Brimit, Dataweavers, Fishtank Consulting, FPT Software, Infosys, IPG, MERGE, Merkle, Oshyn, Sagittarius, SoftServe, Tata Consultancy Services, TransPerfect, UNRVLD, XCentium

Silver: Brightcove, Coveo, Kogifi, Netlify

Bronze: AgencyQ, Alpha Solutions, Arke, CanvasLogic, Codehouse, Globalization Partners International (GPI), Kajoo, One North , RBA, Smartling

To learn more and register, visit https://symposium.sitecore.com.

About Sitecore

Sitecore is a global leader in digital experience software, trusted by visionary brands like L'Oréal, Microsoft, and United Airlines to power their content lifecycle from content strategy to digital experience delivery. Our composable platform gives marketers and technologists the power to build together at global scale – harnessing content, data, personalization, and AI – to manage digital assets, create engaging content, understand customer intent, and deliver standout experiences across all touchpoints. Discover more at sitecore.com.

