Sitecore Positioned in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Asset Management Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, a global leader in digital experience software, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner® as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Asset Management (DAM) Platforms for its Content Hub solution. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Sitecore Content Hub helps enterprise marketing teams easily control their global content lifecycle from strategy to delivery, build connected customer experiences faster, and deliver those experiences across digital platforms to differentiate their brands. With Content Hub, marketers can search, find, and curate content in one unified repository. Customers benefit from streamlined content management, brand consistency, and improved ROI. Large enterprises such as Honda, Microsoft, and P&G utilize Content Hub to collaborate on digital assets and deliver impactful digital experiences.

"Sitecore is fully committed to delivering industry-leading content, digital experience, and AI solutions for enterprise marketers to enable them to deliver exceptional experiences to market faster," said Dave O'Flanagan, CEO of Sitecore. "Our digital asset management and content operations solution, Content Hub, enables global marketing teams to ensure brand consistency while developing and deploying campaigns across customer touchpoints. We're honored to be recognized by Gartner and believe it further demonstrates the distinctive vision and product innovation we're delivering to the market."

We believe Sitecore's technical vision and market presence combined have enabled the company to be placed in other recent reports, including being recognized as a Leader the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms. Sitecore continues to pave the way for innovation in the market, as the company recently announced its vision for an intelligent digital experience platform (DXP) and generative AI-powered capabilities. The new capabilities, delivered through Sitecore Stream, bring powerful AI workflow optimization to marketers, as well as co-pilots and brand-aware AI.

