Sitecore Recognized for Third Year in a Row as a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, today announced that the company has once again been positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms. The report evaluated 14 vendors and Sitecore was positioned in the Leaders quadrant based on the ability to execute and completeness of vision. Sitecore Experience Platform™ (XP) was assessed as part of the company's evaluation.

Gartner defines a Digital Experience Platform (DXP) as "an integrated and cohesive piece of technology designed to enable the composition, management, delivery and optimization of contextualized digital experiences across multiexperience customer journeys." In addition, Gartner notes that, "DXPs act as centers of gravity in a complex, extensive and interconnected technology landscape. Organizations need to deliver highly contextualized experiences – not just simple websites and mobile apps – for an increasing variety of modalities and channels across the customer journey."

"The DXP category evolved from the expansion of web content management, portal, and e-commerce solutions but it's now abundantly clear that these alone can't address marketers' needs to build personalized experiences across an increasing number of channels," said Desta Price, executive vice president, product management at Sitecore. "Content is the backbone of digital experiences, which is why delivery solutions such as WCM must be complemented by applications for content planning, collaboration, curation, and performance measurement. We believe Gartner positions us as a Leader because we are the only vendor able to manage the end-to-end content lifecycle with one connected digital marketing platform."

According to Gartner, "Leaders have ample ability to support a variety of DXP use cases and consistently meet customers' needs over substantial periods. Leaders have delivered significant product innovation in pursuit of DXP requirements, and have been successful in selling to new customers across industries."

Sitecore's fully integrated digital experience platform enables the world's leading brands to create meaningful connections with their customers through relevant digital experiences that leverage omnichannel content, seamless commerce, and continuous personalization. Sitecore XP version 9.3, announced in November 2019, includes enhancements to personalization reporting, improved marketing and campaign management capabilities, and a new editing environment that provides real-time contextual insights as content is created and published. In addition, with the release of Sitecore AI – Auto Personalization and updates to Sitecore Content Hub, Sitecore is empowering marketers with tools that enhance and scale their expertise as well as increase their time to market by reducing the complexity of delivering personalized customer experiences at scale.

*Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Sitecore delivers a digital experience platform that empowers the world's smartest brands to build lifelong relationships with their customers. A highly decorated industry leader, Sitecore is the only company bringing together content, commerce, and data into one connected platform that delivers millions of digital experiences every day. Leading companies including American Express, ASOS, Carnival Cruise Lines, Kimberly-Clark, L'Oréal, and Volvo Cars rely on Sitecore to provide more engaging, personalized experiences for their customers. Learn more at Sitecore.com.

