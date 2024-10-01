Sitecore Recognizes Visionary Marketing and Technology Teams for Excellence in Digital Experience

Oct 01, 2024, 09:00 ET
Awards honor 16 organizations for bringing together content and digital excellence to grow business and create standout customer experiences
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, a global leader in digital experience software, today announced winners of the Sitecore Experience Awards across five categories representing the intersection of marketing and technical excellence. Sitecore presents the awards to customers and their partners to celebrate innovative strategies leveraging Sitecore's digital experience platform (DXP), content operations solution, or commerce platform for business-impacting results. Winners are drawn from industries across the globe.
"Each Sitecore Experience Award category winner is creating world-class digital customer experiences," said Kathie Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer at Sitecore. "The marketing, brand, and developer teams behind these business-impacting strategies are delivering relevant content faster and driving meaningful interactions with customers on the digital platforms that matter most. We're delighted to shine a spotlight on their successes and to congratulate all of them, along with their partners."
Best Experience Transformation
- Bayer with TCS
- Beyond Blue with Luminary
- Grand Casinos with Icreon
Best Content Management Modernization
- Foodstuffs New Zealand with AKQA
- Greene King with VML
- ONEOK with Perficient
Best Use of Data to Connect the Experience
- Aer Lingus with Acxiom
- HealthHub powered by Synapxe with VML Singapore
- Synapxe with Espire Infolabs
- United Airlines with Americaneagle.com
Best Commerce Experience
- Brady Corporation with Americaneagle.com
- POLIMI Graduate School of Management with Avanade
- Toyota Motor Corporation Australia with Deloitte Digital
Most Powerful Tech Stack Integration
- CIMIC Group Limited with Codehouse Aus Pty Ltd
- L'Oréal with Valtech
- Pet Supplies Plus with Horizontal Digital
Learn more about the Sitecore Experience Award finalists and category winners on Sitecore.com. Ultimate award winners will be announced at Sitecore Symposium, Sitecore's customer event taking place October 15-18 in Nashville.
About Sitecore
Sitecore is a global leader in digital experience software, trusted by visionary brands like L'Oréal, Microsoft, and United Airlines to power their content lifecycle from content strategy to digital experience delivery. Our composable platform gives marketers and technologists the power to build together at global scale – harnessing content, data, personalization, and AI – to manage digital assets, create engaging content, understand customer intent, and deliver standout experiences across all touchpoints. Discover more at sitecore.com.
Sitecore is a registered trademark of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.
