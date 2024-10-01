Sitecore Recognizes Visionary Marketing and Technology Teams for Excellence in Digital Experience

Awards honor 16 organizations for bringing together content and digital excellence to grow business and create standout customer experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, a global leader in digital experience software, today announced winners of the Sitecore Experience Awards across five categories representing the intersection of marketing and technical excellence. Sitecore presents the awards to customers and their partners to celebrate innovative strategies leveraging Sitecore's digital experience platform (DXP), content operations solution, or commerce platform for business-impacting results. Winners are drawn from industries across the globe.

"Each Sitecore Experience Award category winner is creating world-class digital customer experiences," said Kathie Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer at Sitecore. "The marketing, brand, and developer teams behind these business-impacting strategies are delivering relevant content faster and driving meaningful interactions with customers on the digital platforms that matter most. We're delighted to shine a spotlight on their successes and to congratulate all of them, along with their partners."

Best Experience Transformation

Bayer with TCS

Beyond Blue with Luminary

Grand Casinos with Icreon

Best Content Management Modernization

Foodstuffs New Zealand with AKQA

with AKQA Greene King with VML

ONEOK with Perficient

Best Use of Data to Connect the Experience

Aer Lingus with Acxiom

with Acxiom HealthHub powered by Synapxe with VML Singapore

Synapxe with Espire Infolabs

United Airlines with Americaneagle.com

Best Commerce Experience

Brady Corporation with Americaneagle.com

POLIMI Graduate School of Management with Avanade

Toyota Motor Corporation Australia with Deloitte Digital

Most Powerful Tech Stack Integration

CIMIC Group Limited with Codehouse Aus Pty Ltd

L'Oréal with Valtech

Pet Supplies Plus with Horizontal Digital

Learn more about the Sitecore Experience Award finalists and category winners on Sitecore.com. Ultimate award winners will be announced at Sitecore Symposium, Sitecore's customer event taking place October 15-18 in Nashville.

