Sitecore Surpasses $500M in ARR, Propelled by Strong Demand for Composable Digital Experience Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, a global leader in digital experience software, today announced that it surpassed $500 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in its recently closed fiscal year 2024. The surge in demand for Sitecore's composable digital experience platform (DXP) is fueled by enterprise marketing teams looking to easily control their global content lifecycle from strategy to delivery, build connected customer experiences faster with data and AI, and deliver experiences across digital platforms to differentiate their brands.

Sitecore pioneered the content management system (CMS) market and leads today with a composable, fully SaaS DXP. XM Cloud, the foundation for Sitecore's DXP, is the fastest-growing solution in the company's history. Using XM Cloud along with Sitecore's content operations, digital asset management (DAM), experience management, commerce, and data-driven personalization solutions, marketers can create and launch best-in-class digital experiences that break through digital noise to increase conversions and boost customer loyalty.

Marketers pick XM Cloud for its market-leading content management capabilities, built-in personalization, optimization, and testing; ultra-fast site speeds to improve the user experience; and unlimited ability to scale and centralize content management across sites, apps, and experiences.

"Businesses compete based on digital experience, so empowering brands matters more than ever," said Dave O'Flanagan, CEO of Sitecore. "We've spent the last year working with customers to ensure our future aligns with theirs. In the coming year you'll see us double down on bringing together content and experience with AI to create measurable business impact and momentum for our customers."

"Sitecore has never taken its foot off the accelerator when it comes to innovation," said Eric Stine, COO of Sitecore. "Our enduring focus on simplifying how marketers work, providing greater flexibility to developers, and producing meaningful, measurable business outcomes is growing demand for our solutions. I'm confident that Sitecore's AI strategy, which is expanding the capabilities of our DXP portfolio, will further accelerate growth."

Increasing customer demand for DXP

Sitecore is seeing strong adoption of DXP solutions in industries such as manufacturing, financial services, travel and hospitality, technology, retail, and healthcare as organizations prioritize digital transformation and seek to differentiate themselves with highly contextualized customer experiences.

Today more than 3,000 enterprises around the globe – including Aon, Bayer, Emirates NBD, Iron Mountain, L'Oréal, and United Airlines – rely on Sitecore. It is the go-to DXP vendor for:

Delivering total solution flexibility : Sitecore's composable platform offers the flexibility to create a solution as unique as each customer's business and tech stack.

: Sitecore's composable platform offers the flexibility to create a solution as unique as each customer's business and tech stack. Connecting marketers and developers : Sitecore provides simplicity for marketers and agility for developers, enabling teams to collaborate and innovate efficiently.

: Sitecore provides simplicity for marketers and agility for developers, enabling teams to collaborate and innovate efficiently. Making unlimited scale and complexity easy: Sitecore's DXP is built for enterprise scale. Organizations can choose capabilities for today and add more as their business requirements and vision evolve.

Sitecore will demonstrate their newest AI-driven innovations at Sitecore Symposium October 15-18 in Nashville.

Ecosystem expands Sitecore's reach

Hundreds of Sitecore's solution, ISV, global alliance, and digital agency partners provide strategy, implementation, and support that extend Sitecore's market expertise and geographic reach.

Also supporting Sitecore's momentum is an active, growing practitioner and developer community of more than 20,000 individuals, with nearly 250 MVPs. This large, vibrant community allows customers to tap into a vast network of Sitecore experts for specialized knowledge, tips, and more through multiple online and offline forums and events.

Industry recognition of Sitecore's leadership

Sitecore's technical vision and market presence combined have enabled it to achieve favorable placement in recent analyst reports, including:

About Sitecore

Sitecore is a global leader in digital experience software, trusted by visionary brands like L'Oréal, Microsoft, and United Airlines to power their content lifecycle from content strategy to digital experience delivery. Our composable platform gives marketers and technologists the power to build together at global scale – harnessing content, data, personalization, and AI – to manage digital assets, create engaging content, understand customer intent, and deliver standout experiences across all touchpoints. Discover more at sitecore.com.

Sitecore is a registered trademark of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

