Sitecore Unveils Ultimate Experience Award Winners

Sitecore

Oct 17, 2024, 11:00 ET

Recognizes Bayer, Foodstuffs New Zealand, and Pet Supplies Plus marketing and technology teams for
excellence in digital customer and employee experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, a global leader in digital experience software, today announced the Ultimate winners of the Sitecore Experience Awards. Sitecore presents the awards to customers and their partners to celebrate groundbreaking, business-impacting strategies leveraging Sitecore's digital experience platform (DXP), content operations solution, or commerce platform.

The 2024 Ultimate Sitecore Experience Award winners are:

"Congratulations to the marketing and developer teams at Bayer, Foodstuffs New Zealand, and Pet Supplies Plus for their ambitious strategies, which put customers and employees at the center of innovative digital experiences to create measurable business results," said Kathie Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer at Sitecore. "We're gratified that they trust Sitecore and our partners to power these inspiring and innovative solutions."

Sitecore is proud to celebrate all the Sitecore Experience Award Finalists, Category winners, and Ultimate winners. Many are sharing their stories this week at Sitecore Symposium, the company's flagship event taking place Nashville.

Learn from these and other Sitecore customers about their award-winning work at
https://www.sitecore.com/explore/experience-awards.

About Sitecore
Sitecore is a global leader in digital experience software, trusted by visionary brands like L'Oréal, Microsoft, and United Airlines to power their content lifecycle from content strategy to digital experience delivery. Our composable platform gives marketers and technologists the power to build together at global scale – harnessing content, data, personalization, and AI – to manage digital assets, create engaging content, understand customer intent, and deliver standout experiences across all touchpoints. Discover more at sitecore.com.

Sitecore is a registered trademark of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

