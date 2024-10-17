Sitecore Unveils Ultimate Experience Award Winners

Recognizes Bayer, Foodstuffs New Zealand, and Pet Supplies Plus marketing and technology teams for

excellence in digital customer and employee experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, a global leader in digital experience software, today announced the Ultimate winners of the Sitecore Experience Awards. Sitecore presents the awards to customers and their partners to celebrate groundbreaking, business-impacting strategies leveraging Sitecore's digital experience platform (DXP), content operations solution, or commerce platform.

The 2024 Ultimate Sitecore Experience Award winners are:

Bayer with TCS : Explore how Bayer, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Sitecore worked together to improve engagement and the digital experience for 90,000 Bayer employees globally, while delivering a huge reduction in annual costs.





: Explore how Bayer, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Sitecore worked together to improve engagement and the digital experience for 90,000 Bayer employees globally, while delivering a huge reduction in annual costs. Foodstuffs New Zealand with AKQA : Learn how Foodstuffs New Zealand , AKQA, and Sitecore collaborated to help the supermarket retailer simplify management and reuse of 700,000 digital assets and deploy marketing campaigns faster.





: Learn how Foodstuffs , AKQA, and Sitecore collaborated to help the supermarket retailer simplify management and reuse of 700,000 digital assets and deploy marketing campaigns faster. Pet Supplies Plus with Horizontal Digital: Delve into the details of how Pet Supplies Plus is working with Horizontal Digital and Sitecore to support growth plans by delivering digital transformation across more than 750 stores in the US.

"Congratulations to the marketing and developer teams at Bayer, Foodstuffs New Zealand, and Pet Supplies Plus for their ambitious strategies, which put customers and employees at the center of innovative digital experiences to create measurable business results," said Kathie Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer at Sitecore. "We're gratified that they trust Sitecore and our partners to power these inspiring and innovative solutions."

Sitecore is proud to celebrate all the Sitecore Experience Award Finalists, Category winners, and Ultimate winners. Many are sharing their stories this week at Sitecore Symposium, the company's flagship event taking place Nashville.

Learn from these and other Sitecore customers about their award-winning work at

https://www.sitecore.com/explore/experience-awards.

