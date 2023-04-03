Sitetracker Appoints New CRO and EVP of Product & Engineering to Further Fuel Next Level of Growth

Tim Koubek joins as CRO leading global revenue teams with Matthew Brocklehurst leading product and technology

MONTCLAIR, N.J., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker , the leading deployment operations management software for critical infrastructure providers, has announced the appointment of two new seasoned executives to lead key global functions that will result in new levels of growth and innovation.

Tim Koubek has been appointed as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and will lead the global sales organization tasked with expanded growth within Sitetracker's target markets, as well as from within the company's growing installed base of customers. Prior to joining Sitetracker, Tim was SVP of Sales at LogicMonitor where he grew revenue 175% in 2.5 years. Prior to that he was CEO of Skyword and President of TrackMaven (acquired by Skyword in October 2018 ) and is a 5 time CRO with multiple successful exits.

These new leaders bring years of experience growing teams and implementing scalable best-practices as Sitetracker continues to hit new records in growth across all areas of the business. "The track record thus far at Sitetracker is proof of the value they are delivering to their customers," says Tim Koubek. "Sitetracker is clearly on a mission to impact all of our lives, and I look forward to being a part of the leadership team that will take this company and our customers to the next level."

"I'm excited to join the Sitetracker team and find new ways to serve our customers," says Matthew Brocklehurst. "I look forward to leading the product, engineering and education teams and building on the company's success to deliver value to our customers who are delivering on our mission to accelerate a more connected and sustainable future."

"We are thrilled to have reached the point in our growth where we are able to attract the talent and experience Tim and Matthew will bring to the organization," said Sitetracker CEO Giuseppe Incitti. "The addition of these proven leaders combined with the recent addition of our Corporate Development and Strategy team further positions Sitetracker for more record years of growth in the future. As we improve our go-to-market motion under Tim's leadership and further improve and expand our product offerings under Matthew's leadership, we put Sitetracker in position to fulfill its mission to accelerate the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future."

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like British Telecom, Zayo, Vantage Towers, Nextera, Dominion Energy, ChargePoint, Honeywell, and Southern Company plan, deploy and manage millions of sites and assets representing over $150 billion in portfolio holdings. By giving telecommunications, utility, commercial solar and EV charging teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker accelerates the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please visit www.sitetracker.com.

SOURCE Sitetracker