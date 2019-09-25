Sitetracker opens nominations for Heroes of Telecom Awards

"These heroes and their organizations deserve to be recognized for the culture, hard work, and processes that make them unique,'' said Brett Cupta, Sitetrackers VP of Customer Success. "In this era of tremendous change," Cupta continued, "when 5G promises to revolutionize entire markets and create unprecedented challenges, it's important to celebrate the heroes of telecom that are driving transformation and change."

The inaugural awards ceremony will be held on center ice at the T-Mobile Area in Las Vegas, NV on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Nominations are open to companies and individuals in the following categories:

Project Manager of the Year – Project managers are the unsung heroes of the telecom industry. With the increase in the volume, variety, and velocity of projects these individuals are doing more with less and pushing their organization forward by demonstrating outstanding leadership.

– Project managers are the unsung heroes of the telecom industry. With the increase in the volume, variety, and velocity of projects these individuals are doing more with less and pushing their organization forward by demonstrating outstanding leadership. Most Innovative Telecom Company – Creativity in process and technology can greatly enhance the operational efficiency of an organization This award celebrates those that push the industry boundaries and upend the status quo.

– Creativity in process and technology can greatly enhance the operational efficiency of an organization This award celebrates those that push the industry boundaries and upend the status quo. Corporate Responsibility – Corporate responsibility is the way an organization takes accountability for its actions and its impact on stakeholders and communities. It includes the way a company conducts its business, how it manages its impact on the environment, and how it supports community activities.

– Corporate responsibility is the way an organization takes accountability for its actions and its impact on stakeholders and communities. It includes the way a company conducts its business, how it manages its impact on the environment, and how it supports community activities. Best Company Culture – A strong company culture includes a variety of elements, including work environment, company mission, values, ethics, expectations, and goals.

– A strong company culture includes a variety of elements, including work environment, company mission, values, ethics, expectations, and goals. Most Influential Woman in Telecom – The winner of this award has devoted tremendous energy and commitment to the telecom industry and her team. This woman is a leader in her organization and a role model in the industry.

– The winner of this award has devoted tremendous energy and commitment to the telecom industry and her team. This woman is a leader in her organization and a role model in the industry. Judges' Choice – We would like to honor an entry that, while it did not win in any single category, stood out as an exceptional submission. No submissions are required to enter this award but Judges' choice will be selected from a non-winning entry from the other five categories.

"Every day we work with tens of thousands of folks in the telecom industry and are fortunate to work with the industry's best and brightest," said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker. "The telecom ecosystem is changing quickly and we look forward to celebrating the true heroes of telecom: the dedicated workers delivering results and pushing their organizations to get better and better."

For more information and to submit a nomination for yourself or others, please visit https://www.sitetracker.com/telecom-heroes .

About Sitetracker:

Sitetracker, Inc. powers the successful deployment of critical infrastructure. As the global standard for managing high-volume projects, the Sitetracker Platform enables growth-focused innovators to optimize the entire asset lifecycle. From the field to the C-suite, Sitetracker enables stakeholders to perfect how they plan, deploy, maintain, and grow their capital asset portfolios. Market leaders in the telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy industries — such as Verizon, Fortis, Alphabet, British Telecom, and Vodafone — rely on Sitetracker to manage millions of sites and projects representing over $19 billion of portfolio holdings globally. For more information, visit www.sitetracker.com.

