SitusAMC Acquires Assimilate Solutions

SitusAMC's acquisition of Assimilate broadens capabilities in residential mortgage originations and IT outsourcing Tweet this

"We are excited to gain not only the deep mortgage domain services professionals from Assimilate but also to add a strong bench of information technology outsourcing solutions for our clients, so we can help them implement transformative solutions for their business, including those technologies offered by SitusAMC," stated SitusAMC CEO Michael Franco. "This acquisition provides us with an optimized business model leveraging a combination of onshore and offshore staff that can support our clients' licensed and non-licensed activity needs in a nimble, technology-enabled environment, which will drive better outcomes for everyone we serve."

Amit Gujral, co-founder and CEO of Assimilate added, "We are thrilled to join SitusAMC and contribute to the vision of transforming the real estate finance industry through innovative technology and best-in-class domain centric business services."

With the acquisition of Assimilate, SitusAMC builds upon the recent expansion of the firm's residential origination offerings, including the launch of the firm's SAFE Act licensed loan processing and fulfillment service, and the acquisitions of ComplianceEase and ReadyPrice. In 2021, SitusAMC will begin to offer integrated solutions for brokers and lenders utilizing ReadyPrice seeking to outsource component services, processing, or the end-to-end fulfillment process to SitusAMC. For more information, contact [email protected].

About SitusAMC

SitusAMC is the leading independent provider of advisory, strategic outsourcing, talent and technology solutions to the commercial and residential real estate finance industries. The company helps clients realize opportunities in their real estate businesses through industry-leading services and innovative technologies that drive operational efficiency, increase business effectiveness, and improve market agility across the entire lifecycle of their global real estate activity. For more information, visit www.situsamc.com.

About Assimilate Solutions

Assimilate Solutions, LLC is a leading provider of mortgage, title & settlement fulfillment services and technology enabled solutions. Assimilate's deep mortgage experience and service offerings play a critical role in gaining cost and operational efficiencies for our clients. Assimilate has offices in the U.S. and India. For more information, visit www.assimilatesolutions.com.

Media contact: Andy Garrett (Global Head of Marketing) at [email protected]

SOURCE SitusAMC

Related Links

https://www.situsamc.com

