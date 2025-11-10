SitusAMC Recognized for Sustainability Leadership by EcoVadis

Firm awarded EcoVadis Bronze rating, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable operations and responsible business practices.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SitusAMC, the leading provider of innovative, trusted solutions supporting the entire lifecycle of real estate finance, has once again been recognized for its commitment to sustainability with a Bronze Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings.

This distinction is awarded to companies that rank within the top 35th percentile in the overall assessment. Notably, SitusAMC's performance this year places the firm in the top 20th percentile, reflecting its continued dedication to responsible business practices and sustainability leadership, while highlighting its ongoing efforts to:

SitusAMC earns EcoVadis Bronze rating, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and responsible practices. Post this

Advance environmentally sustainable operations

Foster a workplace culture built on trust and integrity

Maintain transparency with investors, clients, and partners

Champion sustainability across its supply chain

The EcoVadis rating is a globally recognized benchmark for corporate sustainability, assessing companies on their environmental impact, labor and human rights, ethical business practices, and sustainable procurement. To date, EcoVadis has evaluated more than 150,000 companies worldwide.

SitusAMC's sustainability score places the firm in the top 20th percentile globally of all companies assessed by EcoVadis in 2025. This achievement underscores SitusAMC's ongoing commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices as the company continues to identify opportunities for improvement and invest in initiatives that drive long-term progress.

"This year's rating underscores our commitment to driving meaningful progress on sustainability goals," said Michael Franco, Chief Executive Officer of SitusAMC. "We are investing in initiatives that will strengthen our performance in this area and create long-term value for our stakeholders."

"This rating is an important reminder that sustainability is a journey, not a destination. We are actively working to enhance our programs and policies to meet the highest standards and deliver positive impact across our operations," said Sehr Aziz, Head of Corporate Sustainability at SitusAMC.

About SitusAMC

SitusAMC is a leading independent provider of strategic outsourcing, advisory, talent, and technology solutions to the commercial and residential real estate finance industries. The company helps clients identify and capture opportunities in their real estate businesses through industry-leading solutions that drive operational efficiency, increase business effectiveness, and improve market agility across the entire lifecycle of their global real estate activity. For more information visit www.SitusAMC.com

Press Contact:

Andy Garrett

Head of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE SitusAMC