SitusAMC Acquires Baseline Analytics, LLC

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SitusAMC, Inc. ("SitusAMC") has acquired Baseline Analytics, LLC ("Baseline" or "Baseline Reverse"), building upon its already leading industry position in the analytics and valuation of mortgage service right ("MSR") assets. Baseline's service offering will join SitusAMC's Analytics, Pricing, and Brokerage segment ("SitusAMC APB"; formerly Mountainview Financial Solutions); Baseline's technologies will join SitusAMC's TechEssential, LLC ("TechEssential") subsidiary umbrella.

Baseline provides third party pricing and analytics on approximately $38B of underlying mortgage unpaid principal balance on a daily, monthly or quarterly basis adding to the approximate $6T of underlying mortgages and 15 million plus mortgage loans currently being analyzed and priced at SitusAMC.

"The purchase of Baseline further highlights our commitment to providing innovative solutions to our clients," said SitusAMC CEO Michael Franco. "Baseline, through a combination of leading technologies, services and deep industry expertise, has become the benchmark for reverse mortgage analytics and valuation solutions, and is an excellent addition to our industry leading forward mortgage MSR offering."

"Baseline's SureLock, PriceReverse.com, Endorsement Data, and Loan Vectors technology solutions add to the broad array of third party licensed software and data solutions under the TechEssential umbrella, including systems of record for the custodial and warehouse space (MBMS' emBTRUST and ProMerit), conduit management (The Rate Lock System), document management (DocAcuity), and optical character recognition ("Acuity") systems," said Chris Consoli, SitusAMC's Chief Technology Officer.

"SitusAMC was an ideal fit for Baseline given their existing market presence in the MSR space and shared focus in technology innovation," said Baseline co-founder Dan Ribler. "We are excited to begin the next chapter at SitusAMC as we continue creating and providing differentiated solutions to the industry."

About SitusAMC, Inc.

SitusAMC (www.situsamc.com) is the leading provider of consulting, strategic outsourcing, talent and technology solutions for institutional lenders and investors across both the commercial and residential real estate debt and equity life cycle. The organization has more the 3,300 employees across the U.S., Europe and APAC. SitusAMC offers consulting and advisory services, underwriting and due diligence, servicing and asset management, claims management, valuations, MSR and whole loan brokerage, talent solutions, and technology solutions including warehouse management, conduit management, collateral management, document management, OCR, indexing, data extraction, portfolio management and remittance reconciliation among others.

About Baseline Analytics, LLC

Baseline (www.baselinereverse.com) is a leading provider of reverse mortgage pricing, analytics, and technology solutions to leading financial institutions throughout the reverse mortgage industry. The Company's products include valuation models, software, industry data, loan level performance modeling, and hedge advisory.

