SitusAMC Announces India Pandemic Relief Aid

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SitusAMC Holdings Corp. ("SitusAMC"), a leading provider of innovative, trusted solutions supporting the entire lifecycle of real estate finance, today announced a comprehensive program to provide relief aid for the firm's 3,200+ India-based employees and their families impacted by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At SitusAMC, we care about the health and well-being of our employees and their families throughout our geographic footprint," stated Michael Franco, Chief Executive Officer of SitusAMC. "We recognize and appreciate the work done by our India Leadership Team and are committed as a company to helping as they continue to provide support to our employees during this trying time."

The relief program is designed to address critical employee needs including access to vaccinations, additional paid time off, and financial support.

"India is in the midst of an unprecedented crisis," stated Eric Torigian, SitusAMC's Chief Human Resource Officer. "We are deeply concerned about the welfare of our employees and their families in the face of record infection rates and overloaded medical systems. Our hope is that working together we can help our employees in India get through this challenging time."

In addition to the relief program, SitusAMC has also created a company-wide contribution matching program for its employees around the globe who wish to contribute to qualifying tax-exempt organizations actively engaged in local or global pandemic or disaster relief.

"This crisis reminds us that we are part of a global community," added Franco. "We are grateful for our employees and hope for a full recovery of all those impacted by the pandemic."

About SitusAMC

SitusAMC is the leading independent provider of technology, strategic outsourcing, talent and advisory solutions to the commercial and residential real estate finance industries. The company helps clients identify and capture opportunities in their real estate businesses through industry-leading services and innovative technologies that drive operational efficiency, increase business effectiveness, and improve market agility across the entire lifecycle of their global real estate activity. For more information, visit www.situsamc.com.

Contact

For more information, please visit www.situsamc.com or contact Andy Garrett (Managing Director, Global Head of Marketing) at [email protected].

SOURCE SitusAMC