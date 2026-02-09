SitusAMC Named #1 U.S. CMBS, SASB & CLO Special Servicer by Volume in 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SitusAMC, the leading provider of commercial real estate finance solutions, announced that it has been ranked the #1 U.S. CMBS, SASB (single asset single borrower), and CLO special servicer by issuance volume in 2025, according to market data tracking by GreenStreet.

In 2025, SitusAMC was appointed special servicer on approximately $30.2 billion in newly issued U.S. CMBS, a $10 billion year-over-year increase, representing 24% market share, the largest volume among all special servicers. The firm also increased its CLO coverage with $7.4 billion supported in 2025, a 24% market share. SitusAMC's growth across its Special Servicing portfolio in 2025 underscores its position as the trusted partner of choice for issuers, investors, and controlling class holders navigating complex and evolving market conditions.

"This recognition reflects the confidence our clients place in us during critical moments," said Curt Spaugh, Head of Special Servicing at SitusAMC. "Special servicing requires judgment, experience, and flawless execution. Our team's deep expertise and ability to manage complexity at scale, while protecting value and aligning stakeholder interests is what continues to set SitusAMC apart."

The ranking comes amid a period of heightened scrutiny and increased activity across the CMBS and CLO market, as borrowers and investors contend with refinancing challenges, interest rate volatility, and asset-level stress across multiple property types. SitusAMC's special servicing platform combines deep market insight, disciplined asset management, and technology-enabled workflows to deliver consistent outcomes across a broad range of scenarios.

SitusAMC is the named special servicer on more than $111 billion in unpaid principal balance as of Jan. 1, 2026, and has achieved a 93% recovery rate over the past five years.

"Our success is fundamentally driven by our clients," Spaugh added. "We are grateful to the issuers, investors, and partners who continue to trust us with their most complex assets. Their confidence is a responsibility we take seriously every day."

SitusAMC's Special Servicing team draws on decades of experience across loan workouts, asset resolution strategies, and stakeholder engagement, supported by the firm's broader commercial real estate expertise across due diligence, securitization support, advisory services, primary servicing and asset management, and real estate and debt valuation services.

