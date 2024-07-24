SitusAMC Announces Strategic Decision to Retain Real Estate Valuation Services Business

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SitusAMC, the leading provider of investment advisory, strategic outsourcing, talent, and technology solutions to the commercial and residential real estate finance industries, today announced the strategic decision to retain its Real Estate Valuation Services (REVS) business and commitment to invest $20MM of capital to expand technology capabilities for the business. This decision follows a period of strategic alternative exploration.

ABOUT SITUSAMC'S REAL ESTATE VALUATION SERVICES

SitusAMC's REVS business is a leading provider of independent commercial real estate valuation services. In 2023, the team provided valuation services on more than $2 trillion in CRE assets and completed more than 26,000 reviews and appraisals. The business operates globally and features a broad capability set including:

Equity Valuation Management Services

Bank & Lending CRE Valuation Management Services

Appraisal & Consulting Services

Pension Fund Advisory Services

Daily Valuation Services

SitusAMC's REVS business is highly regarded in the industry, known for its deep bench of proven, highly credentialed valuation professionals, a commitment to providing white-glove client execution, and driven by industry-leading, tech-enabled platforms.

"Our team's dedication to best-in-class valuation service is unwavering, and we are focused on investing in differentiated technology to support our global engagements. We look forward to continuing our journey with SitusAMC as we continue to grow the business and expand our position as a leader in the industry." – Brian Velky, Managing Director, Global Head of REVS.

STRATEGIC DECISION TO RETAIN THE BUSINESS

Over the past several months, SitusAMC has received extensive interest in its REVS business. In late 2023, the company entered into a sale transaction with Altus Group, which ultimately did not materialize. Despite continued interest from third parties, SitusAMC has decided to retain its REVS business.

"Due to the interest in the REVS business, we decided to explore strategic options; however, the market expressed a desire for choice in their valuation partners and we are happy to continue offering those solutions as a part of SitusAMC. Our capital commitment highlights our focus on driving superior execution and insights for our clients and the broader market." - Michael Franco. SitusAMC Chief Executive Officer.

"Customers are increasingly seeking diverse options for their real estate valuations, and SitusAMC's Real Estate Valuation Services group stands out as a proven partner with deep and meaningful relationships across the industry. We are excited to support SitusAMC as they invest in the REVS business and drive continued growth, ensuring that their clients receive unparalleled service and expertise across their valuation needs." – Agha Khan, Co-Head of Private Equity at Stone Point Capital, a longstanding investor in SitusAMC.

FUTURE FOCUS

Backed by its deep commitment to white-glove client service, highest standards of delivery, and highly credentials and experienced professionals, SitusAMC's REVS business is well positioned for expansion within the industry.

To support its growth objectives, SitusAMC has committed $20MM of technology investments through 2028, with a particular emphasis on enhancing REVS's industry-leading valuation platforms:

Valuation Management System (VMS) - a cloud-based platform that provides workflow and data management as well as robust real-time reporting capabilities, will see further enhancements via a next-generation "VMS Next" platform release. Daily Valuation System (DVS) - the industry's only cloud-based daily valuation platform that provides a standardized workflow and reporting process for net asset valuation reporting, will also see continued investments to enhance the recently released product functionality.

"Our REVS team continues to set the standard for real estate valuations, driven by their best-in-class, tech-enabled services. We look forward to continuing to invest and support the business as they work alongside our broader team to power opportunity across the lifecycle of our clients CRE finance activity." – Anne Jablonski, Executive Managing Director, Head of CRE, SitusAMC.

For more information about SitusAMC's Real Estate Valuation Services, please visit https://www.situsamc.com/real-estate-valuation-services or contact:

Brian Velky

Managing Director & Global Head

Real Estate Valuation Services

[email protected]

ABOUT SITUSAMC

SitusAMC is a leading independent provider of investment advisory, strategic outsourcing, talent, and technology solutions to the commercial and residential real estate finance industries. The company helps clients identify and capture opportunities in their real estate businesses through industry-leading services and innovative technologies that drive operational efficiency, increase business effectiveness, and improve market agility across the entire lifecycle of their global real estate activity.

Media Contact: [email protected] .

ABOUT STONE POINT

Stone Point is an alternative investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, with more than $55 billion of assets under management. Stone Point targets investments in companies in the global financial services industry and related sectors. The firm invests in alternative asset classes, including private equity through its flagship Trident Funds and credit through commingled funds and separately managed accounts. In addition, Stone Point Capital Markets supports our firm, portfolio companies and other clients by providing dedicated financing solutions. For more information on Stone Point, please visit: www.stonepoint.com.

