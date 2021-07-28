SitusAMC Further Unifies Offering With Integration Of String

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SitusAMC Holdings Corp. ("SitusAMC"), a leading provider of innovative, trusted solutions supporting the entire lifecycle of real estate finance, announced that String Real Estate Information Services ("String), a prominent provider of title search, production and curative services, has been integrated into SitusAMC and will now be referred to as SitusAMC Title Production Services. The integration streamlines SitusAMC's offering and enhances the breadth of services provided under the SitusAMC brand. String was acquired by SitusAMC in March of 2019 and has operated as a wholly owned subsidiary of the firm.

Founded in 2004, String is the largest title search firm in the US, providing title search, production, and curative services. For more than 17 years, String has worked with leading title agents and mortgage market participants to build better, more efficient, and cost-effective businesses. The firm's capabilities include new origination title searches (purchases and refinance) as well as secondary market title searches. String has 100% coverage of all 3,300+ locations in US (online/ phone/ fax/ abstractors). To date, String has processed over 20 million title and mortgage transactions.

"More and more, our clients are looking to work with strategic partners who can provide integrated solutions rather than just point offerings," stated Michael Franco, Chief Executive Officer of SitusAMC. "The integration of String into SitusAMC further enhances our offering and streamlines our clients' ability to engage and benefit from the breadth of all we offer."

The integration also serves to unify SitusAMC's global workforce, bringing together India-based employees of SitusAMC and String under the newly formed SitusAMC India division. The division supports SitusAMC's US-based client's and workforce through scalable mortgage outsourcing capabilities and a robust shared services offering. "Our global workforce is a value-add differentiator for our clients," added Franco. "It enables us to provide nearly round-the-clock support to our clients and enables us to augment our US-based employees and technology systems with a deep bench of India-based mortgage experts."

