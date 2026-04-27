SitusAMC Leads the Industry in Residential Mortgage Due Diligence in 2025

Firm completed ~870,000 loan scope reviews across ~460,000 unique loans while supporting ~340 rated securitizations in 2025, reinforcing role as a strategic partner to buyers and sellers across the residential mortgage ecosystem

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SitusAMC, a leading provider of strategic outsourcing, advisory, and technology solutions to the real estate finance industry, today affirmed its leadership in residential mortgage due diligence, completing ~870,000 unique review scopes across ~460,000 unique residential loans in 2025 providing secondary market participants with scale, insight, and operational excellence to drive business outcomes.

In 2025, SitusAMC supported over 75% of all securitization transactions by number (~340 rated securitizations) through the review of nearly 50% of all securitized loans. The firm partnered with more than 500 loan buyers and sellers on newly originated loans and over 130 seasoned loan market participants. The scale of SitusAMC's support across both newly originated and seasoned loans underscores the firm's central role in the mortgage capital markets ecosystem and status as the industry's go-to-partner.

2025 By The Numbers 870,000 Loan Scope Reviews 460,000 Unique Loan Reviews 340 Rated Securitizations Supported

Q1 2026 By The Numbers ~225,000 Loan File Scope Reviews 103 Rated Securitizations Supported

36% Increase in A-rated Loans Upon Initial Review Over 2-year Period

"Our role goes far beyond reviewing loan files. We help our clients work smarter," said Jon Gerretsen, Senior Managing Director, Head of Residential New Originations & Fulfillment Services at SitusAMC. "By combining deep data insights, reporting transparency, and a dedicated team model, we enable buyers and aggregators to work with their sellers to improve loan quality at the source, increasing pull through rates, decreasing diligence timelines, and driving better outcomes across the entire transaction lifecycle."

Driving Operational Efficiency Through Data and Partnership

SitusAMC's due diligence platform integrates data, reporting, and experience to deliver measurable operational efficiency. Because of the sheer scale of SitusAMC's operation, the firm is able to provide actionable insights that help clients identify opportunities to improve loan sourcing strategies and strengthen seller relationships. This includes benchmarking loan quality, tracking exception trends, and delivering targeted recommendations to enhance performance.

"Our platform gives clients a level of visibility they simply can't get elsewhere," said Gerretsen. "By connecting loan-level data to seller performance, we're able to deliver insights that drive smarter sourcing decisions and stronger counterparty relationships. These insights also help sellers identify improvements in their operations which ultimately lead to increased liquidity and profitability."

Enabling Better Loan Quality at the Source

SitusAMC's dedicated team model and "white glove" advisory approach have helped clients significantly improve loan file quality over time. Over a two-year period, SitusAMC's dedicated team model, leveraging data-driven insights, coaching, and seller engagement strategies, helped clients increase A-rated loans upon initial review by ~36%.

"Our goal is simple: cleaner, more complete loan files at submission," added Chris Garland, Director, New Originations & Credit Services at SitusAMC. "By helping our clients educate and enable their sellers, we reduce friction, accelerate execution timelines, and ultimately improve transaction certainty and quality. We help our clients produce cleaner loans which in turn yield higher returns in loan sales and securitizations. These outcomes help turn working with SitusAMC into a competitive differentiator and profit maximizer."

Sustained Momentum into 2026

SitusAMC's momentum has continued into 1Q 2026, with highlights including ~225,000 loan file review scopes completed and 103 rated securitizations (~75% of total transactions by number) supported.

As the residential mortgage market continues to evolve, SitusAMC remains committed to serving as the industry's go-to-partner, delivering scalable due diligence solutions that combine technology, analytics, and deep industry expertise to support clients' growth and performance.

About SitusAMC's Newly Origination & Seasoned Loan Diligence & QC

SitusAMC is the leading provider of rating-agency approved residential loan-level diligence and quality control (QC) services for newly originated and seasoned loans. For over 20 years, SitusAMC has supported lenders and investors with comprehensive third-party loan review services including due diligence and quality control solutions that drive better-informed decisions and reduce transaction risk. Our due diligence and third-party review services help ensure accuracy, compliance, and transparency across pre-sale, post-sale, and deep-dive reviews for both newly originated and seasoned asset pools. Our unmatched scale ensures best-in-class delivery timelines, regardless of portfolio size or complexity, and our global workforce can be integrated directly into a client's existing operational framework or deployed independently to preserve third-party objectivity. We offer seamless data delivery via API, and our extensive client base, industry-standard reporting, and established reputation help accelerate execution and support reliance letter issuance.

To learn more about SitusAMC's offering, visit https://www.situsamc.com/residential-diligence-QC

About SitusAMC

SitusAMC is a leading independent provider of strategic outsourcing, advisory, talent, and technology solutions to the commercial and residential real estate finance industries. The company helps clients identify and capture opportunities in their real estate businesses through industry-leading solutions that drive operational efficiency, increase business effectiveness, and improve market agility across the entire lifecycle of their global real estate activity. For more information visit www.SitusAMC.com

Sources

Loan Review Volume: Based on SitusAMC's internal tracking

Securitization Market Share: Based on SitusAMC's tracking of 15E filings in support of residential mortgage securitizations.

Press Contact:

Andy Garrett

Head of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE SitusAMC